The Real Reason Why Iñaki Peña Doesn't Play Emerges: 'there's a Pact Between...'

In September 2024, Ter Stegen suffered a serious injury to his right knee that left him out of competition for the rest of the season. Faced with this situation, Iñaki Peña assumed the responsibility of defending Barça's goal, showing solid performance in the matches. His performance was key to maintaining the team's defensive stability in critical moments.

To reinforce the goalkeeper position and avoid risks in Ter Stegen's absence, Hansi Flick requested the addition of an experienced goalkeeper. The chosen one was Szczęsny, who had announced his retirement after the Euro Cup but decided to return to professional soccer to join Barça in October. His signing aimed to bring experience and internal competition to a key position.

| Europa Press

Change of Dynamics in the Goal During the Super Cup

The Spanish Super Cup marked a turning point in the choice of the starting goalkeeper. Although Iñaki Peña had been the starter since Ter Stegen's injury, Szczęsny was lined up as the starter in the semifinal against Athletic Club, surprising fans and analysts. This decision sparked debates about the fairness and criteria used to define the starting position in the blaugrana goal.

The choice of Szczęsny as the starter was unexpected, especially considering Iñaki Peña's good performance and Szczęsny's inactivity in the previous months. Despite these circumstances, the Polish goalkeeper consolidated his position, relegating Peña to the bench. This situation has caused uncertainty about Peña's future at the club and his role in the team.

Cold Relationship Between Iñaki Peña and Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick's decision to keep Szczęsny as the starter has affected the relationship between the German and Iñaki Peña. The Alicante native doesn't fully understand the reasons behind his benching, which has cooled the communication between them. This internal tension could influence the locker room atmosphere and the team's collective performance.

It has been revealed that during the negotiations for Szczęsny's signing, an agreement was established in which, once the Polish goalkeeper was 100% physically, he would assume the starting position. This pact, although not publicly formalized, has conditioned Hansi Flick's technical decisions, limiting his room for maneuver. Breaking this agreement could affect the club's credibility in future negotiations and its relationship with the players.

Apparently, this could be one of the reasons that have led Iñaki Peña back to the bench. Szczęsny's good performance doesn't help either. Flick has already made it clear that the Pole is his number one.