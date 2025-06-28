Arsenal's second theft from Madrid after Zubimendi: only Raúl Asencio celebrates it

Real Madrid had one of their main summer goals set on strengthening their midfield with the Donostia-born Martín Zubimendi. The Basque midfielder, a key piece at Real Sociedad, had emerged as the ideal candidate to reinforce the midfield for the white team. Xabi Alonso has strongly requested his signing since he arrived at Bernabéu.

Unfortunately for the Basque coach at Madrid, both Arsenal and Florentino Pérez have prevented the signing from coming to fruition. The white president would have ruled out Zubimendi from day one, considering that Tchouameni and Camavinga are the team's future. Meanwhile, Arsenal have taken advantage of Madrid's indecision to cast their net and end up signing the player.

As a result, Martin Zubimendi will end up playing at Emirates Stadium, and the Londoners have the deal closed. At this point, what was completely unexpected was that Arsenal could take another signing away from Real Madrid, as now seems likely. This time, it's Valencia's center-back, Christian Mosquera, who is highly regarded by Xabi Alonso, and Madrid had considered bringing him in for the summer of 2026.

Arsenal shows interest in Mosquera

The future of Valencia's center-back, Christian Mosquera, remains uncertain, although it seems to be gradually resolving. Arsenal have renewed their efforts to sign the Valencian defender, and it appears they've reached an agreement for him to play the next few seasons with the London team. The center-back's contract with the "che" team ends in 2026, and he is one of the most highly valued players in the squad.

| Canva

Valencia were interested in renewing the footballer, but so far, they haven't made any formal renewal offer. The player has received several offers from European football, and it's very likely that his future won't be at Mestalla. Several English media outlets take his signing for Arsenal as a given, and the Valencian club would be willing to accept the London offer of €20M.

Madrid miss out on Mosquera

Mosquera has been a key piece in Valencia's recovery in the second half of the season, serving as an essential pillar in the "che" defense. This season, he has played in 41 matches, scored one goal, and played more than 3,900 min. (3,600 min.). Xabi Alonso believes the team needs another center-back, considering that Alaba is not available.

Christian Mosquera, 21 years old, has been on Madrid's radar since last season, with an affordable price tag. What Madrid didn't expect was for Arsenal to get ahead of them again and be on the verge of closing his signing. Now, Xabi Alonso will have to settle for what's available or keep looking in the market.