He was one of the main goals for Florentino Pérez and, after months of struggle, Madrid's president has achieved it: RFEF has dismissed Medina Cantalejo and his team. It was clear that the refereeing body was generating many doubts and, consequently, needed changes, but few expected them to be so drastic, something only Florentino Pérez was demanding. Barça was neither for nor against Medina Cantalejo, but now feels that it has been severely punished because of Real Madrid, which "got rid of him".

Barça already knows that, after the departure of Medina Cantalejo and the rest of his team, among whom Clos Gómez stands out, it is very likely that Madrid will gain power. In fact, according to an exclusive report by "SER", the Royal Spanish Federation is considering having Yolanda Parga, wife of a Madrid employee, take Medina Cantalejo's place. Barça already expected it: Rafael Louzán's Federation is getting rid of Medina Cantalejo after following the orders of a Florentino Pérez who has once again come out victorious.

After the dismissal of Medina Cantalejo, who will no longer preside over the Technical Referees Committee (CTA) of the RFEF, several candidates have already started to emerge. Initially, it seemed that Mateu Lahoz could be in pole position, but now Yolanda Parga, current head of women's refereeing in Rafael Louzán's RFEF, the new president, has gained more prominence. Nothing surprises Barça anymore: it is known that Medina Cantalejo has been punished by Florentino Pérez and that Real Madrid seeks to control the Spanish refereeing body even more.

Medina Cantalejo receives a severe punishment from Florentino Pérez: "You're leaving, I want..."

Yolanda Parga is very well positioned, but it is something that surprises, especially because her partner is Megía Dávila, field delegate for Real Madrid. "The conflict of interest is more than evident," sources from Barça told "e-Notícies", who take for granted that the "drama" will be real on Louzán's part, a close friend of Florentino.

In addition to Medina Cantalejo, RFEF has also decided to do without much of the team led by the 61-year-old from Seville. One who stands out above the rest is Clos Gómez, who until now was the top official in charge of VAR in Spain. RFEF's idea is very clear: do a thorough clean-up and change the structure of the CTA.

Rafael Louzán's idea is to appoint a CEO and, alongside, a sporting director who will be responsible for leading a real change in refereeing. Those who will not leave are, of course, the First and Second Division referees, who will keep working but, now, under another refereeing leader after the departure of Medina Cantalejo.