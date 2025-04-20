Scores 3 Goals and Wins Over Hansi Flick, Unexpected Signing: Luxury '9' for Barça

Hansi Flick's arrival at Barça has changed everything, restoring pride to the team and the fans, and there is already clear talk of a treble. They are leading the league championship by 4 points over the second place, finalists in the Cup, and semifinalists in the top European competition. The German coach's wise decisions and work methods have borne fruit.

Hansi Flick has managed to get the maximum performance from all the squad members, and some who were more out than in are having a great season. The most notable example is the Brazilian winger Raphinha, whose inconsistency last season has turned into Golden Boot numbers this campaign. Ferran Torres is another notable example; making him the backup '9' has been Flick's merit, and Ferran has already scored 16 goals at this point.

Hansi Flick has clearly bet on the young talents from La Masia, and the meteoric rise of Casadó, Cubarsí, or Bernal is no coincidence. The recovery of the Dutchman Frenkie De Jong, when he was already being sought a way out, is another great achievement of the German coach. Now it seems, after the tie against Dortmund, Hansi Flick may have changed his target in the forward signing.

Barça Changes Target: From Isak to Guirassy

Barça's sports management has been following several options for strengthening the forward line for some time. Robert Lewandowski will stay for another season by contract, but it is clear to everyone that he won't be eternal; he will turn 37 in the summer, and they are looking for a reliable replacement. Alexander Isak has led the list of potential signings and is the ideal profile that Deco and Hansi Flick would consider.

| Europa Press

However, after the second leg match in Dortmund of the Champions League tie, Flick may have changed his mind. Barça was clearly defeated by Dortmund thanks to a hat trick from their Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy. With this hat trick, the forward has become the top scorer in the European competition with 13 goals, becoming the true revelation.

Guirassy Emerges as an Option for Barça's Forward Line

Dortmund's center forward is one of the sensations of the season, and his beginnings in soccer are at least curious. Born in France 29 years ago, Guirassy started playing in Montargis, a central French commune, and quit soccer a year later because he didn't like it. Later, he returned to play in other teams until he made the leap to professionalism and became aware of his great potential.

Guirassy's career has developed between France and Germany; Rennes signed him in 2020 for 15M, and the Guinean scored 25 goals in 2 seasons. He was loaned to Stuttgart, which ended up signing him permanently, scoring 30 goals last year and placing the team second in the Bundesliga. Dortmund bet on his signing last summer, paying almost 18M, his full clause.

Guirassy is breaking scoring records in the Champions League, but despite his great performance, the team is not accompanying him; they are eighth in the Bundesliga. This season he has played 40 matches, scoring 28 goals and providing 8 assists, a skillful forward who is difficult to mark, with good finishing and an impressive stride. Guirassy has left a great impression on Flick and could enter the list of potential Barça signings, his price 70M Euros.