Laporta Is Clear, Better Than Julián Alvarez: Barça Eyes Inter's '10'

Barça is experiencing a sweet moment, Hansi Flick's team is alive in all competitions with serious chances of competing for all the titles at stake. A success that is even more valuable considering where the club comes from under Josep Mª Bartomeu's management. Joan Laporta's work over these last years has been of great importance for the club to restore its economic stability.

Barça can now operate in the transfer market normally, which allows it to manage with some optimism. One of the club's objectives is to make a TOP signing in the offensive area, a reliable forward who can replace Lewandowski in the medium term. There are several alternatives that Deco has on the table, among them Inter Milan's '10', Lautaro Martínez.

Although several names have emerged like Gyökeres or Atlético's Julián Alvarez, Joan Laporta is clear, Lautaro is better than the red-and-white. It is not the first time Barça has been interested in the Inter forward, the player was already close to Barça as he himself stated. Joan Laporta is willing to try again, this season he has played 43 matches, scoring 21 goals and providing 6 assists.

Lautaro Martínez Puts Inter in Champions Semis

Inter Milan has qualified to play the Champions League semifinals, which will be played precisely against Barça. Inter stands out for being a solid team, a group that stands out above individualities. However, there is one player who stands out above the rest, and that is none other than Lautaro Martínez.

At 26 years old, the Inter forward has reached full maturity in his game to become one of the best strikers in world soccer. A great performance that has come under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi, the coach who has best understood and enhanced his offensive virtues. The Argentine was responsible for ending Bayern Munich's hopes by scoring his eighth goal in the Champions League, his personal record.

Lautaro on Barça's Agenda

The Argentine is in top form and has made history at Inter Milan by being the first player capable of scoring in 5 consecutive Champions matches. Lautaro has also become the first non-Italian player to score 150 goals with the Italian team. Lautaro is not just synonymous with goals; the Argentine's work on the field is undeniable.

Lautaro exhausts himself in every match and significantly helps in defense through his pressure on opposing defenses. Deco has him on his agenda and he could be the top signing Barça is preparing for this summer market. The Inter captain has a contract until 2029 and a clause that exceeds 100M.