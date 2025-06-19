Florentino Pérez always wins: he's better than Joan García and signs with Real Madrid

Real Madrid President, Florentino Pérez, is determined to bring his team back to the top in record time. With Ancelotti's dismissal at the end of the season and the arrival of the brand new coach, Xabi Alonso, everything promises to be different. The Basque coach has landed in Chamartín with sky-high excitement and with the desire to achieve great challenges.

Florentino Pérez has become his main supporter and he won't spare any resources to try to satisfy the new coach's wishes. The goal is for Real Madrid to reclaim their dominance and be able to compete at the highest level in Europe. That's why the first signings have already arrived: Dean Huijsen and Alexander Arnold have already landed at Bernabéu.

However, despite the confirmed signings, Madridists want more and Florentino Pérez is working on bringing in new additions to further raise the team's level. Álvaro Carreras, Benfica's left-back, could be the next to arrive. The goalkeeper situation can't be overlooked either.

Florentino Pérez always wins: finds a better goalkeeper than Joan García

Real Madrid's goal has become a topic of debate in recent weeks because of Joan García. Barça's new goalkeeper was on the market and Florentino Pérez considered signing him until the very last moment. However, he has ultimately decided to go for a much more attractive option.

Specifically, Florentino Pérez has decided to renew Thibaut Courtois's contract, the best in the world in his position. At 33 years old (33 años), Courtois is approaching the end of his footballing career in perfect condition and that's why he'll renew. Without a doubt, this is the best possible response to Joan García's signing by the eternal rival.

Thibaut Courtois will retire at Bernabéu

Having been a key piece in the team's successes since his arrival in 2018, Florentino Pérez seeks to keep him. Thibaut Courtois's performance this season has been magnificent and the president is willing to break a rule that affected stars like Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo. Instead of extending his contract for just one season, Florentino will offer him a renewal until 2028, which shows the enormous trust he has in him.

Thibaut Courtois will renew for two more seasons and will reach 36 years old (36 años) playing for Madrid. This way, the Belgian goalkeeper is more likely to finish his sports career wearing white.

It's clear that Thibaut Courtois is different and exceptional: Florentino Pérez knows it and acknowledges it. The renewal will be made official soon, most likely once the Club World Cup, which is currently being played, is over. Without a doubt, one of the most interesting moves after Joan García's transfer to FC Barcelona.