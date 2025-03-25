Maximum Tension, Dani Olmo's Situation Ends: Barça Reacts with a €130M Signing

Dani Olmo fulfilled his dream last summer by signing for FC Barcelona, a desire that was realized with his transfer from RB Leipzig for 55M. Hansi Flick, who expressly requested his incorporation, has given him the keys to the midfield, and the attacking midfielder is proving his worth when he is available to play. To date, he has already scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists in 27 matches: his performance has been excellent and his adaptation to the club couldn't be more positive.

However, beyond the sporting merits, the issue of Dani Olmo's registration remains a headache for Barça. Initially, the Catalan club took advantage of Christensen's free spot after his injury at the beginning of the season to register Olmo. However, this registration was only valid until December, which forced Joan Laporta to seek solutions so that the '20' could continue playing until the end of the season.

The president of FC Barcelona, always willing to seek alternatives, secured several important agreements, such as the sale of VIP boxes, but LaLiga refused to accept these conditions. Finally, it was necessary to resort to the Higher Sports Council (CSD), which granted the provisional measure in favor of Dani Olmo, allowing him to continue playing provisionally. The final resolution is expected before April 7, and although there is calm at Barça, the club is already covering its back with a possible 130M signing.

Barça Points to Dani Olmo's Replacement

In this scenario, Joan Laporta has decided to act with foresight and seek alternatives in case Dani Olmo's situation is not solved favorably. The '20' could get fed up and leave Barça if LaLiga excludes him again. Therefore, Laporta is wise to be prepared.

In this regard, FC Barcelona has identified Florian Wirtz, the attacking midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen, as one of the possible replacements. Wirtz is shining brightly in the Bundesliga and his talent has not gone unnoticed. City seems to be the main favorite to secure his services this summer, but Barça hasn't thrown in the towel and still considers the German a viable option.

However, Leverkusen won't let him go easily and has already valued Florian Wirtz at 130M. The German star is one of the best players in the world and his valuation proves it.

So, although Dani Olmo's situation remains uncertain, Barça already has a contingency plan with Florian Wirtz as the main target. The next transfer window promises to be key for the future of the Catalan club, which will have to decide which direction to take depending on the resolution of this complicated administrative puzzle.