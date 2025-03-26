Robert Lewandowski Says Goodbye: His Best Partner Has 2 Top Offers to Leave Barça

Robert Lewandowski is one of the footballers at Barça with the best numbers, but it's not all about statistics. The reality is that the striker is shining because his teammates are doing a great job. Both Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are shining in all the stadiums of Europe, and several teams have taken notice of them.

| FCB

Barça is at its best after several bad years, and the results have excited all the fans. Robert Lewandowski is the visible face of the goal and has shown on several occasions that he still has the level. However, everything could get complicated if his best ally leaves due to one of the offers he has.

Robert Lewandowski in the Race for the Pichichi

Robert Lewandowski is at a great level, and the Barça fans have been able to see his best version, the one he showed at Bayern. He is scoring many goals and actively participates in the team's play. Unfortunately, age is starting to take its toll physically, and he increasingly needs more help.

The Pole has a contract with Barça until 2026, but it is likely that it will be extended by another year. Even so, we must be clear that those from the Ciudad Condal still do not have a clear replacement for when Robert Lewandowski is not there. His good overall numbers (35 goals and 3 assists in 40 matches) are covering up the shortcomings he currently has.

| Europa Press

If we looked at the last matches, we would see that Robert Lewandowski's level, despite being in the race for the Pichichi, has dropped. He still shines because he has Raphinha, who provides him with many assists. Everything could get complicated if the Brazilian ends up accepting one of the 2 offers he has on the table.

Raphinha, the Man of Possibilities

Raphinha is having a great season, and a large part of the soccer scene is demanding the Ballon d'Or for him. He has 27 goals and 20 assists in 47 matches, in addition to fighting for all the titles. This has made Manchester City, which is looking to strengthen its forward line, willing to pay 100M for him.

Additionally, a tempting offer has also arrived from Saudi Arabia, offering the player 100M for 4 years. If Raphinha accepts any offer, Robert Lewandowski wouldn't be able to count on the "treats" his teammate gives him. However, it is very unlikely that the winger will leave, as he is very happy at Barça.