Breaking News! Dani Olmo Points to the Stands After LaLiga's Statement: Barça, KO

New Setback for Barça. LaLiga has just issued a statement claiming that the 100 million euros accounted for by the sale of the VIP seats at Camp Nou is not valid. This news has hit the Barça environment like a bomb and could have fatal consequences in the decisive stretch of the season.

What Has Happened Between LaLiga and the FC Barcelona?

Let's remember that Barça has been facing serious economic problems for some time. Laporta has tried to solve this situation with miraculous levers and the departure of important players, but also with the transfer of important assets for the club. A few months ago, the sale of Barça Studios was announced, and at the end of 2024, the operation of the VIP boxes of the new Camp Nou for 100M was announced.

This operation was key for Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to be registered in LaLiga. In fact, thanks to this operation, the CSD granted the precautionary measure for both to finish the season wearing the Barça jersey. However, just a few minutes ago, LaLiga published a report claiming that these accounts are not valid.

LaLiga Will Report Barça's Auditor

According to what LaLiga explained, the auditor who validated the operation will be reported. This is because the club's new auditor has not accounted for the 100M from the sale of the VIP seats. And, therefore, Barça is once again exceeding fair play regulations and doesn't have the capacity to register Dani Olmo or Pau Víctor.

The setback for the Catalan club comes at a critical moment, as the final resolution of the CSD should be known before next April 7. Therefore, according to the new report published by LaLiga, there is a real possibility that neither Dani Olmo nor Pau Víctor will be able to play again this season.

We will see what happens in the coming days, but it is clear that Barça's economy still needs a strong boost. This summer, although it is not ideal, it is most likely that Laporta will have to execute an important departure to balance the accounts. Araújo, De Jong, Christensen seem to be the favorites to leave a good amount of millions in the club's coffers.