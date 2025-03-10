Barça Makes It Official, U-turn With Frenkie de Jong: Flick Is Amazed

​Frenkie de Jong, the talented Dutch midfielder, has been a central figure at Barça since his arrival in 2019. His vision of the game, ability to distribute the ball, and versatility in the midfield have made him an essential pillar of the team. However, his trajectory at the club has experienced ups and downs, especially in terms of his contractual situation.​

Frenkie de Jong's Contract, a Headache

Despite Frenkie de Jong's outstanding performance since Hansi Flick's arrival, the FC Barcelona's management has been more concerned about his contractual situation.

| Europa Press

Let's remember that the Dutch midfielder is the second highest-paid player on the squad, with an annual salary of 19 million euros, a contract that extends until 2026. This high remuneration has been a topic of internal debate, especially considering the delicate financial situation the club is going through.​

During the last season, Deco tried several times to negotiate a renewal that included a salary reduction. However, De Jong didn't respond to these proposals, which created uncertainty about his future at the club. Joan Laporta was clear about it: if the player didn't accept a renewal with adjusted conditions before the end of the current season, the club would be forced to consider his sale.

U-turn with Frenkie de Jong​

As the months passed without significant progress, Frenkie de Jong's future seemed headed toward an inevitable sale. However, to the surprise of many, it seems that the FC Barcelona wants to solve this issue to avoid the departure of the '21'. Specifically, Deco has sent a new renewal offer to De Jong with very favorable conditions.

Specifically, it seems that the Catalan club is willing to maintain his current salary to ensure Frenkie de Jong's continuity. A truly surprising decision, as this was the reason that had stalled his renewal for months. De Jong refused to renew because he didn't want to see his salary reduced, but now it seems the club itself is yielding to his demands.

Flick Delighted with the News

Hansi Flick, the main supporter of Frenkie de Jong, is surely delighted with the news. From day one, he has been very close to the '21', trying to recover his physical form. In fact, as soon as he was available, Flick gave him the keys to the midfield at the expense of Marc Casadó.

For now, Frenkie de Jong hasn't replied to Barça's new offer either, but he will in the coming days. The fact of maintaining his current salary represents a particular victory in his battle with the management. Only time will tell if it was a wise decision or a mistake.