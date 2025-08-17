Rumors are confirmed, what's happening with Fede Valverde is true: 'he's going to play...'

Talking about Fede Valverde means talking about one of the most important players on the white team and one of the heavyweights in the locker room. The Uruguayan footballer has been untouchable in Carlo Ancelotti's system during the past seasons. Xabi Alonso's arrival on the bench could bring changes to the team and affect the impact Valverde may have on the game.

Last season, the Uruguayan played almost every match, truly serving as the team's wildcard by alternating between several positions. Valverde played both in midfield and as a right-back when the team needed him due to the wave of injuries. The Uruguayan literally arrived exhausted at the end of the season. Now, Xabi Alonso wants to protect the player to prevent that situation from happening again.

The coach has already told Fede Valverde that this year he won't be untouchable and that he may start from the bench in certain matches. This isn't any kind of punishment or lack of trust but rather a way to manage the player's workload. Xabi Alonso knows how important Fede Valverde is to the team; he's the team's engine and has no adequate replacement for his role.

Real Madrid's fears with Valverde

This past Monday, Madrid announced the squad list for the second preseason friendly against WSG Tirol. Fede Valverde's absence due to muscle overload in his calves was surprising. Although he's expected to be ready for the league debut next Tuesday, the 19th, against Osasuna, his situation puts Xabi Alonso on alert.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

At 27 years old, the midfielder is undisputed in the starting eleven because of his tireless work but is also a leader in the locker room. His all-around midfielder profile and his range made Madrid pay €5M for his services to Peñarol de Montevideo. Last season, he was one of the few who kept his level, which is proven by the overuse Carlo Ancelotti made of the player without rotations.

Fede Valverde, the most used

Fede has been the most used by Carlo Ancelotti in the last two seasons, always performing at a high physical level, and he only missed two matches. Xabi Alonso doesn't want to risk losing the Uruguayan for a long period, knowing that he's still dealing with fatigue from last season. Valverde played an astonishing 65 matches. With the goal of not worsening his current discomfort, the Basque coach will manage Valverde's workload.

Xabi Alonso wants the Uruguayan in midfield, where he sees him as indispensable for the team, and he won't return to right-back. Madrid have Dani Carvajal, who has recovered from his serious injury, and the new signing Alexander Arnold in that position. Valverde has confirmed that he'll definitely be ready for the debut against Osasuna. Now, we'll see if Xabi Alonso chooses to give him a rest or have him start from the beginning.