Ferran Torres goes after Robert Lewandowski and makes it very clear: 'I'm staying to...'

If there's a player in Barça's squad who has exceeded all expectations and silenced critics, it's none other than the Valencian forward Ferran Torres. Ferran showed a great level and excellent performance in every appearance, scoring 19 goals and providing 7 assists. These are top striker numbers in just 2,000 min. he played.

Robert Lewandowski's presence reduces his playing time; the Polish striker, at almost 37 years old, is in top form. Lewandowski is experiencing a second youth, and his numbers prove it, having scored more than 40 goals this season. Ferran Torres is up against one of the best strikers in soccer history.

Ferran Torres is very clear about his intentions and has stated so: his future is at Camp Nou, and he will fight to be an undisputed starter. The forward couldn't finish the season because he underwent surgery for appendicitis and had to experience the celebrations from the hospital. Now fully recovered, he has already started training alone at Ciutat Esportiva before preseason begins.

I want to be an undisputed starter

Ferran Torres has already started training to be in the best possible shape for the start of the team's preseason. He says he's physically well, and mentally, even better, ready to have a great season, at least like the previous one. Ferran is optimistic; he wants to stay at Barça and show he can be the starting center forward.

The Valencian has grown a lot playing at the tip of the attack and will fight to be Barça's number 9 against tough competition from Robert Lewandowski. His youth and his desire to succeed in the blaugrana jersey work in his favor. He doesn't hide his ambition, and he will surely make things difficult for the Polish striker.

Ferran's great gesture at his camp

Barça's forward invited boys and girls to enjoy his camp who, months earlier, had been affected by the DANA. Ferran Torres's camp is held at the municipal pavilion in his hometown, Foios. It's now in its seventh edition and has had more than 100 boys and girls enjoying this experience.

The footballer has shared talks and training sessions with the participants; the camp will last until July 4. With Barça immersed in the Nico Williams operation, the Valencian has stated that the arrival of the Navarrese player would be a real luxury. The "shark" was more ambitious than ever and says he's ready for a very demanding season.