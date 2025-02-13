Ronald Araújo, Sentenced: Xabi Alonso and Barça Already Negotiate 2 Signings in Defense

Ronald Araújo, Barça's central defender, was close to leaving the Catalan club last January. Teams like Juventus and Arsenal showed significant interest in acquiring his services, and even submitted their proposals. Ultimately, the Uruguayan has decided to stay at Barça and renew until 2031; however, his departure next summer remains a latent possibility.

Juventus, in particular, has been closely monitoring Ronald Araújo's contractual situation. The Italian club seeks to strengthen its defensive line and sees the Uruguayan as a key piece for its project. Meanwhile, Arsenal has also expressed interest, looking to bolster its defense with a player of Araújo's quality.

Ronald Araújo Learns About Barça and Xabi Alonso

Meanwhile, Barça has initiated talks with Xabi Alonso for the possible signing of two of his defenders. The Tolosa coach has transformed Bayer Leverkusen into a powerhouse of German football. Under his leadership, the team won its first Bundesliga title in the 2023-2024 season, breaking Bayern Munich's hegemony, and reached the Europa League final.

The playing philosophy of Xabi Alonso is characterized by solid defense and quick transition to attack. This methodology has been essential to Leverkusen's success in recent seasons. His ability to maximize his players' performance has caught the attention of several clubs, and Barça is one of them: Flick wants 2 defenders from Leverkusen.

Jonathan Tah and Jeremie Frimpong with Ronald Araújo's Money

With Ronald Araújo on the way out, FC Barcelona has called Xabi Alonso to inquire about Tah and Frimpong. Let's remember that the Uruguayan's clause is 65 million, which would leave more than enough money to cover these two signings. Jonathan Tah's contract ends, and he leaves for free, while Jeremie Frimpong could cost around 40 million.

Jonathan Tah is a 28-year-old central defender, known for his imposing physical presence and leadership on the field. Trained in Hamburg, he has played over 250 matches in the Bundesliga, and his contract ends this season, so he will join Barça at no cost: the agreement is complete.

Barça's second target is Jeremie Frimpong, a 24-year-old right-back. Frimpong is a player with lightning speed and great offensive capability, key in Leverkusen's title win in 2024. Last season, despite playing as a defender, he achieved double digits in goals and assists, which defines the type of player FC Barcelona could sign.