Liverpool Goes for Frenkie de Jong and Launches Its Offer: 'Barça Responds and Asks...'

Barça is experiencing a moment of utmost happiness in which all its players are increasing in value due to the team's excellent performance. Little by little, the new signings and Hansi Flick are enhancing the squad to unimaginable levels. Those from the City of Barcelona have become competitive again at the European level, and the fans are delighted.

Since the new coach arrived, Barça is unrecognizable and seems to have found the right formula. Flick has managed to revitalize Raphinha or Lewandowski, but he has also been key in the improvement of Frenkie de Jong. The '21' is increasingly settled in the German coach's project, but now Liverpool has appeared to try to secure his signing before it's too late.

[IMAGE]{388348}[/IMAGE]

Frenkie de Jong Revives and Excites Liverpool

Frenkie de Jong has been the player who has caused the most discussion in Barça's offices in recent months. For a year, the management has been trying to get the Dutchman to accept the renewal, but it has been impossible. Deco and his entourage, despite De Jong playing at a high level, have stood firm and will not make any more effort.

Barça has enough players not to have to chase after one who doesn't want to stay. With a contract until 2026, Frenkie de Jong has not replied to the renewal offers, so it is understood that he wants to leave. Although he has publicly admitted that he wants to stay, his actions don't align with what he preaches.

In this scenario, Arne Slot's Liverpool wants to take advantage and bring Frenkie de Jong this very summer. To achieve this, the English have already submitted their first proposal, and FC Barcelona has already replied. Specifically, according to several reports, it seems that Deco and Laporta have said that the amount is insufficient to let the '21' go.

Liverpool Offers 35 Million for Frenkie de Jong

Barça has received an offer from Liverpool of 35 million for Frenkie de Jong, a ridiculous amount. Considering that the Catalans paid 86 million, the offer is almost insulting. For this reason, Laporta and his colleagues have rejected the English proposal without hesitation: either they pay more, or there is no deal.

Everything points to Frenkie de Jong eventually leaving, but it won't be for less than 50-60 million. With this strategy, FC Barcelona risks him deciding not to renew and leaving for free in 2026. Meanwhile, Liverpool is waiting to see how events unfold to increase their offer.