Since his arrival at Barça last summer, Hansi Flick has transformed the team with strict discipline and close management. His approach has revitalized Barça, restoring its competitiveness and winning spirit. Not only that, but he has also equipped the group with tools like the offside tactic and high pressing, which allow for great results.

| @FCBarcelona, E-Noticies

Hansi Flick has implemented a disciplinary structure that has strengthened the team. His ability to connect with players, both young and veteran, has been key in this process. This duality in his leadership has allowed for remarkable cohesion in the locker room.

Key Decisions of Hansi Flick at Barça

One of the most successful decisions of Hansi Flick has been the inclusion of Marc Casadó in the first team. The young midfielder has proven to be up to the task, providing solidity in the midfield and justifying the coach's trust.

Additionally, the defensive duo formed by Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez has been a winning bet. Hansi Flick has given them key minutes, and both have replied with outstanding performances, strengthening the culé defense.

| Europa Press

The recovery and renewal of Pedri until 2030 is another significant achievement under Hansi Flick's direction. After a series of injuries, the young talent has returned to his best level, being an essential piece in the team's offensive creation. Now, to everyone's surprise, the German coach has spoken with Laporta to ask for a new favor: he wants his protégé to sign until 2029.

Raphinha Is the Jewel Polished by Hansi Flick

However, the greatest success of Hansi Flick has been the management of Raphinha. By granting him total freedom in attack, the Brazilian has achieved impressive numbers. With 24 goals and 15 assists in 35 matches, he has established himself as the team's second top scorer.

This performance explosion has led Barça to work on renewing his contract. Raphinha is expected to sign an extension until 2029 in the coming weeks, ensuring his long-term stay at the club.

| Europa Press

The influence of Hansi Flick in this decision is undeniable. His confidence and vision have allowed Raphinha to unleash his full potential, becoming a key piece in Barça's offensive scheme.

In summary, the arrival of Hansi Flick has marked a turning point for Barça. His strategic decisions and ability to manage talent have revitalized the team, restoring its competitiveness and the brilliance that characterizes it.