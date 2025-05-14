Ronald Araújo knocks out Madrid: 'Deco uses the money from his sale to take...'

Ronald Araújo has become the target of criticism from Barça fans. The Uruguayan was blamed for the last two goals by Inter, and the fans hold him largely responsible for the elimination in the Champions League. Araújo has gone from hero to villain, from being indisputable last season to being the fifth center-back currently.

After the injury suffered in the summer, which kept him sidelined for a long period, Ronald Araújo returned to the group at the end of last year. It was difficult for him to get into the team considering that Flick prioritizes the pair Pau Cubarsí-Iñigo Martínez. The veteran Basque center-back has formed one of the best center-back pairs with the young player from La Masia.

Ronald Araújo had his opportunities with Iñigo Martínez's injury in the Super Cup, but his performances didn't quite convince. Despite his recent renewal until 2031, the future of the Uruguayan is quite uncertain, and his departure in the summer is not ruled out. After the semifinal in Milan, Flick has prioritized players like Eric García or Andreas Christensen over the Uruguayan.

Ronald Araújo's future, hanging in the air

This situation has caused countless doubts about Ronald Araújo's future. Let's remember that, after renewing, his clause was set at 65 million for the first ten days of the market. Deco decided this, and he doesn't rule out his departure.

In this regard, Deco already knows where to allocate the sale amount if Ronald Araújo ends up being transferred. The Portuguese has a plan to strengthen the Barça defense, and at the same time, thwart Real Madrid's plans. His strategy is to reinvest the income caused by the transfer in a target of the white team.

Alessandro Bastoni in case Ronald Araújo leaves

Ronald Araújo's continuity is in doubt, and Barça is already thinking about a possible generational change in defense. In this regard, if the Uruguayan ends up leaving, Deco knows who should be his replacement. Alessandro Bastoni, a 26-year-old Inter Milan defender, is the most appealing defender to take his place.

The Italian international has captivated Deco and Hansi Flick, both considering the Italian as the ideal profile to lead the defense. Alessandro Bastoni showed himself as a wall in the Italian defense, earning the admiration of the Barça technical staff. His tactical reliability and ability to play the ball out from the back have fully convinced those at Can Barça.

Inter won't make it easy for Alessandro Bastoni to leave, but a lucrative sale of Ronald Araújo would make it possible. At 26 years old and in full football maturity, he meets all the requirements. Experience, character, and a play style very much in line with Barça's philosophy; and if that weren't enough, he is liked by Madrid, so his signing would be a textbook 2-for-1.