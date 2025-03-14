Ronald Araújo Fills Xabi Alonso with Hope: Goodbye Barça, Everything Has Changed

Just a few months ago, Ronald Araújo's continuity at Barça seemed to be in doubt. The Uruguayan defender, who joined the club in 2018 from Boston River, had lost prominence due to injuries and internal competition. However, the strong interest from Juventus led him to a contract renewal until 2031, thus ensuring his stay at Barça for several more seasons.

Interest in Jonathan Tah and the Change of Plans

Simultaneously, Barça had shown interest in strengthening their defensive line with the addition of Jonathan Tah, a German center-back from Bayer Leverkusen. At the end of 2024, Deco, Barça's sporting director, met with Tah's agents to advance negotiations. Ronald Araújo's situation conditioned this signing, as his possible departure would open space for Jonathan Tah's arrival.

With Araújo's recent renewal and his commitment to the Catalan project, the need to sign Jonathan Tah has decreased. Barça's sporting management prefers to keep Ronald Araújo, considering his quality and leadership in defense. This decision directly impacts the plans of Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen's coach, who now hopes to convince Jonathan Tah to stay under his command for another year.

Xabi Alonso and the Possibility of Retaining Jonathan Tah

In light of the new situation, Xabi Alonso faces the challenge of convincing his captain, Jonathan Tah, to continue at Leverkusen. Tah, whose contract ends in June 2025, had expressed his intention to seek new horizons, with Barça as his preferred destination. However, Ronald Araújo's continuity has canceled his signing, opening a window for Leverkusen to attempt to retain the defender.

The close relationship between Xabi Alonso and Jonathan Tah could be decisive in this situation. The Spanish coach has relied on Jonathan Tah as an essential pillar of his defense, and his leadership has been crucial in the team's performance. Xabi Alonso will seek to persuade the player by discussing the importance of his role at Leverkusen and the club's aspirations in European competitions.

In Munich, They Rub Their Hands

With Barça's decision, the main beneficiaries seem to be Bayer Leverkusen's top rivals. Yes, because Jonathan Tah has already confessed that he wants to leave this summer, and Xabi Alonso knows it. So, if he doesn't end up at Camp Nou, he could do so at Allianz Arena.

This move could affect the transfer market in general, as it seems that Leverkusen could also lose Florian Wirtz, their star. The talented attacking midfielder and Jonathan Tah are on the way out, so Xabi Alonso will have to make a decision. It seems evident that his next destination will be Real Madrid, now it's a matter of seeing when.