Confirmed, Double Surprise Exit at Barça: 'Has the Same Offer as Ansu Fati'

Although Joan Laporta has managed to stabilize the club's finances, the reality is that to make new signings, it is essential to sell players. LaLiga's 1:1 regulation requires Barça to balance income and expenses, meaning that every euro spent on signings must be backed by a euro earned from sales. This situation has put several footballers in the squad on the market.

Ansu Fati, the Main Candidate to Leave

One of the names most mentioned to leave the club is Ansu Fati: Barça's "10" hasn't found the necessary confidence under Flick's orders. This season, he has only played 186 minutes, reflecting his lack of prominence in the locker room. In light of this situation, several offers have reached the young forward's table.

Sevilla, where Ansu went through their youth academy, has shown interest in bringing him back. Meanwhile, Girona, under Míchel, has also inquired about his loan, seeking to strengthen their attack with national talent.

Even from Italy, Como, led by Cesc Fàbregas, has expressed their desire to have Fati's services. However, the most powerful call comes from Saudi Arabia, where clubs with great purchasing power are looking to attract young European talents. They are not coming just for Ansu Fati.

Saudi Arabia Wants Ansu Fati and Robert Lewandowski

Interestingly, Saudi Arabia has also set their sights on another Barça star: Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward, at 36 years old, has been tempted with a multimillion-dollar offer to join the Saudi league. However, Lewandowski has expressed multiple times his desire to continue in elite European soccer and, specifically, at Barça.

His current contract extends until June 2026, with a clause allowing the club to terminate the agreement if the player participates in less than 55% of official matches during the 2024/25 season. His continuity reflects the club's confidence in the forward, who has been essential in the culé offense since his arrival.

Ansu Fati's Dilemma

With Robert Lewandowski's continuity practically assured, Ansu Fati finds himself at a crossroads. The lack of minutes and prominence in the current Barça forces him to seriously consider the offers he has on the table.

The possibility of moving to Saudi Arabia, with a financial amount similar to Lewandowski's, could be tempting for the young forward.