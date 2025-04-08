Ronald Araújo Causes a U-turn at Barça and Gets Deco in a Real Mess

The 2024-2025 Campaign Has Been a Challenge for Ronald Araújo. The Uruguayan defender started the season injured, which prevented him from participating in the first months of competition. This absence cost him the starting position in Barça's defense.​

It wasn't until January that Araújo could return to the field. Coinciding with his return, rumors emerged linking him with a possible transfer to Juventus. Despite the speculations, coach Hansi Flick expressed his desire to have him, highlighting his professionalism and physical condition.

A Long-Term Commitment and a Failed Signing

After talking with Deco, Ronald Araújo decided to renew his contract with Barça until 2031, a decision that surprised many and altered the sports planning of the Catalan club. The Uruguayan's renewal reflects the club's trust in his potential and his role in the team's future. However, this continuity also poses challenges in squad management.​

Before Ronald Araújo's renewal, Deco had advanced negotiations to bring in Jonathan Tah, Bayer Leverkusen's captain. The German defender, whose contract ends this summer, represented a market opportunity at zero cost to strengthen the Catalan defense. ​Deco traveled to Germany in December to meet with Jonathan Tah and his agent, Pini Zahavi, and the talks were positive, but Araújo's continuity complicates the German's arrival.

A Dilemma for Deco: There's an Excess of Center-Backs

With Ronald Araújo's renewal and the possible addition of Jonathan Tah, Barça would find itself with an overpopulation in the defensive center. Currently, the team has Pau Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Andreas Christensen, and Eric García, in addition to Araújo. Tah's arrival would increase competition and could cause discontent among the players.

Deco faces a complicated decision: force the sale of a current center-back, possibly Ronald Araújo, or cancel Jonathan Tah's signing. Both options have sports and economic implications that must be carefully evaluated.​

Jonathan Tah has shown interest in joining Barça, but the lack of concrete progress could lead him to consider other offers. Premier League teams have shown interest in the German defender, which adds pressure on the Barça board to make a prompt decision.