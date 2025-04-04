Barça's Favorite Signing Makes It Very Clear: He Doesn't Want to Be Szczesny's Substitute

Szczesny has been one of Barça's greatest joys in recent months along with the signing of Hansi. The goalkeeper arrived with the idea of being a substitute, but the situation has changed, and he has settled into the starting '11'. In fact, the fans appreciate their goalkeeper a lot, and everything indicates that he will stay for another year.

Barça has managed to get out of the bad path it was on, and the club is recovering with a speed worthy of study. Quality reinforcements have started to arrive, and little by little, Flick has built a very competitive project. Now, one of the promising goalkeepers could join the Catalan team, but not with the Pole in the squad.

| Europa Press

Szczesny and His Current Situation

Szczesny has been much talked about since he arrived at Barça, both for his performance and his conditions. The reality is that he didn't demand anything, but he has found the glory of being the first goalkeeper of the Catalan team. Those from the City of Barcelona haven't lost any matches in 2025, and everything indicates that they will continue in the same dynamic.

Barça has recovered from its economic problems, and the Catalans are happy again after several years. Besides the economic problems, the sports project wasn't taking off, and the objectives weren't being achieved. Currently, the youth players are being key in the team, and the balance with veterans is really good.

An example is the case of Szczesny, who initially was only going to be until the end of this season. Finally, everything indicates that he will stay for another year, something that would harm the signing of a young promise. The promising goalkeeper we're talking about doesn't want to be in the shadows and will only accept a leading role.

The Succession of Szczesny

Szczesny is a great goalkeeper, but his age is significant, and it's necessary to remember that he has come back from retirement. The goalkeeper we're talking about is Mio Backhaus, who returned a year ago to Warder Bremen. After a year at Volendam, the German returned to his club hoping to get minutes.

The reality is that he hasn't achieved it and is looking for the possibility of having an important role. Barça is very interested, but Mio Backhaus won't accept being behind Szczesny.