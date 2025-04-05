Red Alert at Barça! The Latest on Gavi Could Leave Him Unable to Play for the Rest of the Year

Gavi is the clear example of a footballer that fans like: courage, desire, and dedication. The midfielder is known for giving his all on the field and not backing down from anything or anyone. In fact, his absence has been greatly felt in the Ciudad Condal during the entire time he has been injured.

The midfielder suffered a serious injury with the National Team more than a year ago and has fought to return to the point he was at before experiencing that problem. Flick has stated on several occasions that he counts on him and wants him on the team, and that's why they have renewed his contract. However, a problem that depends neither on the young player nor the coach could leave him out.

| Europa Press

Gavi's Situation

More than a year ago, in a match against Georgia, Gavi tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The youth player from the Catalan team spent many months taking care of himself and doing rehabilitation to return to the elite of soccer. Barça waited patiently for him, and upon his return, he wore the captain's armband, which was given to him by Pedri.

It was expected that Gavi would play many minutes after returning, but the reality is that, evidently, it has been difficult for him to regain his level. After many months out, the midfielder is in a good moment and will gradually add minutes. The problem that no one expected to arise is discomfort in the operated knee.

Against Atleti, the idea was for Gavi to have some minutes, but before starting, there were problems. The young player felt discomfort in the operated knee, and the coach decided not to risk it. Fortunately for those in the Ciudad Condal, his teammates did their job and showed their best soccer.

| Captura de pantalla

What Will Happen with Gavi?

Gavi has just renewed with Barça, and the club will wait for him if necessary, but there has been a lot of commotion about his future. A few days ago, with many rumors about a move to PSG, Dembélé set a profile picture on Instagram with the culé. This act went around the world in a matter of minutes, and the midfielder was heavily scrutinized.

It is expected that the knee discomfort is nothing and that Gavi can step on the field soon. Although we can never take anything for granted, it is very likely that he will stay at Barça and continue building his career with his people.