Robert Lewandowski, sentenced: Barça prepares €100M to sign Messi's friend

Robert Lewandowski arrived 3 seasons ago at Barça as one of the top scorers in European soccer and the main figure of Bayern Munich. During these three seasons at Barça, he has continued doing what he does best, scoring goals. Despite being 36 years old, the Polish forward hasn't forgotten how to score, and this season he has netted 40 goals in 49 matches.

The numbers of the Polish international striker are unbeatable; this summer he will turn 37, and Barça is forced to look for his replacement. Lewandowski, by contract, has one more season, but the years don't go by unnoticed, and he already sees the end of his career at Barça. The forward will be part of the squad next season, but his prominence could be significantly reduced.

There are several reasons to think that the Polish forward will have fewer playing minutes. Firstly, because Flick will manage his time better to avoid muscle injuries. Meanwhile, the sports management would be looking for a top-level signing to ensure the team's offensive future.

Barça: 100M signing for the forward line

That is Barça's goal, to activate the signing of one of Leo Messi's best friends, none other than Julián Alvarez. The Argentine forward left City to land at the Metropolitano, with Cholo Simeone's team he has managed to score 27 goals in 51 matches. The Argentine's performance, in his first season in La Liga, is remarkable, being the attacking reference for the red-and-whites.

Deco has been scouring the market for a young forward with goals who can be a reliable replacement for Lewandowski. Several names have appeared but have not been finalized to date. Julián Álvarez is the latest to be linked with the blaugrana team; his signing won't be easy, the Argentine has a contract until 2030 and a 150M release clause.

Atlético secures Julián Álvarez

The forward had expressed his desire to leave Manchester City's discipline, and Atlético didn't hesitate to secure his services. Cholo Simeone was his biggest supporter, and his signing proves him right given the striker's performance in his first season. Atlético wanted to ensure that the Argentine stayed a long time at the Metropolitano and ended up securing him.

His release clause was set at 150M, and the forward became one of the most valuable footballers in the world. A very complicated scenario for Barça, but not impossible, if important sales like De Jong or Araújo are eventually activated. The summer market is just around the corner and promises a lot of excitement.