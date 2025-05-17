Confirmed, from Barça to Liverpool: Jules Koundé can't believe what happened

Jules Koundé has become one of Hansi Flick's untouchables, the French defender has played practically everything in the current season. Fully settled on the right flank of the Barça defense, Koundé is an impenetrable bastion. Last year he already performed well in his current position, but with Hansi Flick on the bench, he has ended up excelling.

Before his untimely injury, he was the most used footballer by the German coach with more than 4000 minutes (4000) of effective play. He has participated in 53 matches, mostly as a starter, playing 4423 minutes (4423), scoring 4 goals and providing 8 assists. Without a doubt, Koundé forms a lethal right side along with the youth player Lamine Yamal.

However, Flick knows he has a problem on the right flank, as it has been shown, Koundé doesn't have a reliable substitute. Many expectations had been created with the youth player Héctor Fort, but he never managed to gain Hansi Flick's trust, and his participation has ended up being minimal. Flick longed for Jeremie Frimpong, the Leverkusen wing-back, but in the last few hours, it has been known that the footballer will sign for Liverpool.

Jeremie Frimpong says NO to Hansi Flick

Barça's sports management has had to completely forget about the Dutchman Frimpong, who was on the list of potential signings. Frimpong already has everything fully agreed to become a new Liverpool player next season. He will be under the orders of his compatriot Arne Slot and will fill the void left by Alexander-Arnold with his move to Real Madrid.

| Europa Press

Frimpong has played 33 matches this season, scoring 5 goals and providing 6 assists. He is one of Xabi Alonso's regulars and a pillar of the German team, being one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga. His daring in attack makes him the seventh player with the most dribbles in the Bundesliga.

Barça will have to change its target

Frimpong, valued at 40M Euros, was Barça's primary target for the right-back position, with his move to Liverpool, Barça will have to look for a new right-back. The Dutch wing-back was one of the great market opportunities given his quality and affordable clause. The presence of Koundé, as an undisputed starter, may have influenced the player's decision, who desires a leading role.

Frimpong knows that with Arnold's move to Madrid, he will have a leading role with the Reds. Hansi Flick is left without one of his preferred players for the position. The sports management has time to look for a right-back who can compete with Koundé and make things more difficult for him in his position.