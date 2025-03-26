Cold Water Shock for Barça: Ronald Araújo Already Has a New Team, Unrefusable

The start of the season for Ronald Araújo was not the desired one, as an injury suffered during Copa América prevented him from joining his teammates on time. This absence in the first matches of the season kept him away from the field for several months, which impacted his position in the team. During that time, other defenders like Íñigo Martínez took advantage of the opportunity, and Araújo lost his starting spot.

Ronald Araújo Loses Starting Position and Rumors About His Departure Arise

With the arrival of Hansi Flick on the bench, Ronald Araújo's role has been compromised. The German coach has opted for other pieces in defense, like Íñigo Martínez himself, which has sparked rumors about a possible departure of the Uruguayan. His situation, far from improving, has been a subject of speculation, with many fans and experts questioning whether he still has a future at the club.

In January, Ronald Araújo's departure was closer than ever, and several elite clubs showed interest in signing him, notably Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal. These teams spared no effort in trying to convince the player to leave FC Barcelona and join their projects. However, in an unexpected turn, Araújo surprised everyone by renewing with the Catalan club until 2031.

FC Barcelona Secures Ronald Araújo, but His Future Remains Uncertain

Ronald Araújo's renewal with Barça seemed to have closed any door to his departure, but the 65M buyout clause seems too affordable. In fact, his future remains uncertain, and it is likely that, after the season, new offers will be presented for him. In fact, the first proposal has already arrived and it seems it will be very difficult for the Uruguayan to reject.

Liverpool Dreams of Ronald Araújo

Liverpool are looking for a replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who seems to have his days numbered at Anfield, and they see Ronald Araújo as the ideal piece to strengthen their defensive line. The Barça center-back would fit perfectly into Liverpool's playing scheme, and there he would have a guaranteed starting position, something Barça can't guarantee at this moment.

Ronald Araújo's signing by Liverpool could be positive for all parties involved. The Catalan club would receive a considerable amount for his transfer, which could help reinforce other areas of the team, especially in the right-back and attacking zone. Meanwhile, Araújo would have the opportunity to be a starter in a top Premier League team, which compels him to accept the proposal.