The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) was considering a drastic change in the refereeing system and this will arrive in the coming days: Barça will be the main beneficiary. After many months of controversy stemming from the "Negreira Case" and the famous letter from Real Madrid urging urgent changes, RFEF has made a decision that affects CTA. The verdict from RFEF is total and absolute: CTA is left stunned and Barça, led by Joan Laporta, emerges victorious.

Spanish soccer is experiencing days of great chaos and commotion due to constant refereeing controversies, which have intensified with the letter from Real Madrid published a few months ago. In fact, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is considering a drastic change in CTA's leadership, which is led by Andalusian Medina Cantalejo and Clos Gómez. One of the names that has already come up is Mateu Lahoz, a retired Valencian referee who would take over CTA with the goal of bringing peace.

| E-Noticies, @rfef

The replacement for Medina Cantalejo, head of the referees, is still unclear, but it has emerged that RFEF plans to remove the Andalusian this coming June 15. The decision would trigger structural changes, since Medina Cantalejo is the one who organizes and coordinates all refereeing at the Spanish level, which affects LaLiga and Copa del Rey, among others. The decision was reported by "Diario AS", a media outlet that has stated that RFEF's decision regarding CTA is irreversible.

RFEF delivers a historic verdict on CTA: Laporta's Barça comes out on top

In addition to Medina Cantalejo, Clos Gómez, current head of VAR, would also leave the refereeing body to make way for another name that has not yet been officially revealed. For the white club, any change is an improvement over Medina Cantalejo and Clos Gómez, two former referees who provide no security to Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Barça believe that the arrival of Mateu Lahoz would be a provocation in every sense.

After ending his career as a referee at the last World Cup in Qatar, Mateu Lahoz stopped officiating and became a refereeing analyst: he appeared in radio and television media. Now, Mateu Lahoz could step away from that role to take over CTA, thus filling the position of the dismissed Medina Cantalejo, who has been under fire for months.

Several media outlets claim that Mateu Lahoz will be the next president of the Technical Committee of Referees, something that has been denied by RFEF.