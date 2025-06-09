Says goodbye to Barça, Ronald Araújo has a new team in Italy: 'I'm leaving for the...'

Ronald Araújo's future remains unclear, despite his recent renewal with Barça. The Uruguayan center-back, who signed until 2031, was surrounded by rumors linking him to Juventus. However, Araújo decided to stay at Barça, where he feels comfortable, but his situation is still undefined.

Despite his renewal, Araújo hasn't managed to regain his spot as a starter. The Uruguayan had renewed under the promise of having a more prominent role, but Hansi Flick has kept trusting other players. Araújo has made some mistakes that have cost the team points, which has led the coach to prefer Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

AC Milan shows interest in Ronald Araújo

Despite his situation at Barça, Ronald Araújo remains a desired piece in Europe. Juventus have shown interest in the defender for months, but AC Milan now has the advantage. The Italian club is undergoing a full rebuild and Araújo would fit perfectly into their project.

AC Milan is looking to strengthen their defense, and Araújo is the ideal profile. The Uruguayan brings experience and physical presence, making him an attractive option for the Rossoneri. In addition, the Italian club will try to negotiate his signing at a lower price than his release clause.

Release clause: AC Milan sees an opportunity

Ronald Araújo has a release clause of €65 million ($70.8 million) during the first 10 days of each transfer window. After those days, the clause rises to €80 million ($87.9 million). This gives an advantage to teams interested in the defender at the start of the window.

AC Milan could take advantage of this clause to negotiate his signing. Although Barça wants a good price for Araújo, Milan hopes to get him at a more affordable price. Araújo's situation at Barça could be key for the Italian club to achieve their goal.

Ronald Araújo's future remains unsolved. Although Barça wants to keep him, AC Milan's interest could complicate things. If Araújo ultimately decides to leave, Milan is well positioned to sign him.