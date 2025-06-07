Maximum happiness at Barça: José Álvarez confirms the Julián Álvarez news, there's already a date

Within Barça, the name of Julián Álvarez is being strongly discussed. The Argentine forward, who joined Atlético de Madrid this season from Manchester City, has captivated the Barça board. Barça have been closely following him for some time and he could be one of the big surprises in the club's immediate future.

Julián Álvarez signed for Atlético for more than €90 million, which greatly complicates his transfer to Barcelona. A signing of this level won't be easy, given the high cost it would entail. Deco, Barça's current sporting director, knows he'd have to juggle a lot to carry out an operation of this kind.

| Europa Press

Deco's options: sell or wait

Barça's strategy to sign Julián Álvarez involves one of two clear options. The first option would be to sell several key players from the locker room, such as De Jong or Araújo, which would allow them to gather the necessary funds to secure the Argentine's signing. This option seems complicated in the short term, since both players are key pieces in Hansi Flick's current system.

The other option is to wait until the summer of 2026 to make the signing without so much financial pressure. According to José Álvarez, a contributor to El Chiringuito, this is the option preferred by the Catalan club. Although it's not the most immediate, it seems the most viable in the long term, since it would allow Barça to reorganize their finances to take on an operation of such magnitude.

José Álvarez's confirmation: Julián Álvarez's arrival date

On the El Chiringuito program, important details about Julián Álvarez's future have been revealed. In a conversation with his agent, Jota Jordi confirmed that the Argentine forward feels a great fondness for Barça, especially because of his good relationship with Leo Messi. This has been a decisive factor for the Barça board to keep him on their radar.

The most relevant, however, was what José Álvarez said. The journalist stated that, although Barça's interest in Álvarez is real, the club won't consider signing him until the summer of 2026. According to his information, Julián Álvarez will remain at Atlético next season, which makes it clear that Barça must wait another year to have the opportunity to sign him.