The FC Barcelona's season is one of the most outstanding in recent years. In sports terms, Hansi Flick has managed to make the locker room work perfectly, achieving exemplary cohesion in the team. Under his direction, Barça has shown a consistent and competitive level of play.

Meanwhile, at the institutional level, Joan Laporta and Deco have given a true lesson in how to manage high-risk situations. Together they have worked to stabilize both the finances and the internal functioning of the club, overcoming significant challenges. To think that just a few months ago, the situation at Barça was completely different, with the club going through a severe internal crisis.

| @FCBarcelona

Xavi was dismissed due to unsatisfactory results and the inability to meet the objectives set at the beginning of the season. Additionally, tensions in the locker room between some key players, like Gündogan and Araújo, created an atmosphere of uncertainty that needed a prompt solution. It was then that Joan Laporta and Deco, with a clear and firm vision, decided to act to return Barça to its rightful place.

Joan Laporta and Deco, the Perfect Tandem

The meetings between Joan Laporta and Deco were key to making decisions that would change the course of the season. The signing of Dani Olmo, for example, was one of the first major decisions they made together, as well as the departure of Sergi Roberto. However, the most accurate and crucial move for Barça's future was the signing of Hansi Flick as coach.

Joan Laporta, in a recent interview, has been clear in acknowledging that the decision to hire Hansi Flick was entirely Deco's. "The one who decided that Hansi Flick would be the first team's coach was Deco. It's Deco's signing, he's responsible," stated Laporta, highlighting the crucial role of the sporting director in decision-making.

The relationship between Joan Laporta and Deco remains one of the strongest within the club. Both have worked side by side to restore Barça's stability and competitiveness. The decisions they have made, such as hiring Hansi Flick and other key moves, have been essential to the team's good moment.

Now, with Barça's future clearer, Joan Laporta and Deco continue to ensure that the team moves forward, consolidating its success both on and off the field. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick, their great success, continues to make history. The treble is not an impossible dream.