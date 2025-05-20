They reveal the details of Joan García's signing by Barça: 'If Espanyol...'

Barça's good season doesn't mean everything is stable in the culé locker room. Although most players have met expectations, the goalkeeper position remains a big question mark. Marc-André ter Stegen's return to competition is raising many doubts, and Szczesny's continuity is still hanging in the air.

In this situation, Barça has turned its attention to a young goalkeeper who has been making waves for some time: Joan García, Espanyol's goalkeeper. At just 24 years old, Joan García has managed to make it onto the radar of major European teams. His projection and performance have sparked the interest of clubs like Real Madrid, Newcastle, or Manchester City, in addition to Barça itself.

| Europa Press

Joan García, a talent that sparks interest in Europe

Joan García has shown in LaLiga that he possesses outstanding qualities for the high level. His youth and ability to adapt quickly make him an attractive option for teams looking to renew their goalkeeper position. Barça, aware of this reality, has been closely following his development for some time.

However, the competition for Joan García is not small. Other major clubs have also set their sights on Espanyol's goalkeeper, complicating the negotiation process. That said, his departure seems imminent, and he hides a secret that has been recently revealed and that catches Barça's attention.

Joan García's release clause and transfer conditions

Recently, relevant details about Joan García's release clause have been revealed. It is currently set at 25 million euros, a figure that raises doubts at Barça. This amount is high for a young player, and Laporta will carefully consider how to proceed.

The value of the clause could change depending on specific circumstances. For example, if Joan García is drafted by Luis de la Fuente for the Spanish National Team, his clause would rise to 30 million euros. This reflects the great expectation about his future and the impact his international career could have on his market value.

On the other hand, Joan García's clause would suffer a considerable decrease if Espanyol is relegated. In that case, it would drop to just 15 million, a significant difference. This fact directly influences Barça's strategy, which prefers to wait and analyze the situation of the eternal rival before making a definitive decision.

What if it's not Joan García?

Joan García, despite what has been explained, is not the only candidate to occupy Barça's goalkeeper position next season. With doubts about Ter Stegen and Szczesny, Deco and Joan Laporta have scoured the market for alternatives and have come across two very interesting ones. The first plays in France, the second in England.

Beyond Joan García, Barça is closely monitoring Chevalier from Lille and Bart Verbruggen from Brighton. Both fit the needs of the Catalan club and are being considered. That said, as we have already mentioned, the Catalan club prioritizes Espanyol's goalkeeper, so they will wait until the end of the season to make a decision.