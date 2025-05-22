Regretful, Pablo Torre finds the formula to leave Barça: 'I'm going to the...'

The sports management of FC Barcelona is working on the departures that will occur in the summer, essential operations to be able to sign. Several players will leave the culé entity, and one of them is the Cantabrian Pablo Torre. The 22-year-old midfielder arrived at Camp Nou as one of the promises of Spanish soccer, but he has had few minutes of play.

Pablo Torre has participated in 14 matches with only 421 minutes of effective play, managing to score 4 goals and make 3 assists. Despite his few minutes, his numbers are good, and That's why Barça has a specific plan for him to continue growing away from the Ciudad Condal. However, several conditions must be met.

Meanwhile, Pablo Torre wants to fulfill the contract that ties him to Barça until 2026, but he also wants to play more regularly. He has shown his quality when he has played, he is young, and he can continue improving over the years. At this point, it seems that club and player could reach a point that benefits all parties.

FC Barcelona's plan with Pablo Torre

Once Barça has been proclaimed league champion, all eyes are on the planning of the next campaign. Deco will have work to do, as he needs to make room for new additions. Pablo Torre plays an important role.

As we have said, Flick doesn't count on him, but the leadership doesn't want to part with him definitively. That's why the idea of the Catalan club is to offer renewal to Pablo Torre and have him leave on loan. This way, he will remain the property of FC Barcelona, but he will be able to have the minutes he lacks at Camp Nou.

RCD Mallorca wants Pablo Torre

In such a scenario, RCD Mallorca would be very interested in obtaining the loan of Pablo Torre, who now seems determined to leave in search of greater prominence. Mallorca was already interested in the Cantabrian in the past winter market, but they encountered the player's refusal, who was still hoping to convince Hansi Flick. Now, however, if he renews with Barça, he could accept the loan.

Pablo Torre would look favorably on leaving Barça on loan and being able to extend his bond with the culé team. This way, the player would keep his bond, and the club would have control over the future of a talented young man. If Mallorca ends up accepting the formula proposed by FC Barcelona, Pablo Torre could head to Palma this summer.

Without a doubt, the profile of the Cantabrian player has caused interest from several teams in the league and also from European teams. RCD Mallorca is strongly interested in his loan, but it is not the only team vying to secure his services. Barça could ultimately opt for a team where Pablo Torre can gain more experience.