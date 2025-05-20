Marcus Rashford, Manchester United forward, was ready to join Barça in this summer transfer market, but his arrival has been ruled out. Marcus Rashford had reached an agreement with both Barça and United, but Flick doesn't see it clearly and, therefore, there is no place for the Englishman. Marcus Rashford was the priority for Joan Laporta and Deco, but Barça is already saying goodbye to the winger: now they focus on a star who would leave Inter.

Barça had positioned itself in favor of bidding for the signing of Marcus Rashford, who was also liked at Borussia, but they will finally not insist on signing the English forward. Marcus Rashford, who earns 400,000 euros per week, was willing to lower his salary to sign for Barça, but the club doesn't have 'fair play', as they haven't closed sales. Neither Ansu Fati nor Eric García have left Barça, so Joan Laporta has activated the secondary plan: remember Antony, the new signing arrives after rejecting Inter.

[IMAGE]{707292}[/IMAGE]

Marcus Rashford was very much liked by Joan Laporta, especially because he was an economical option, but Flick doesn't quite see it clearly. The German has been key for Laporta to change his mind: Barça forgets about Rashford and goes all out for the signing of a star similar to Antony.

From Inter to Barça, signing to forget Marcus Rashford: "Much better than Antony"

Marcus Rashford was willing to do anything to be able to play on loan at Barça, but both parties have already said goodbye and, therefore, Barça already seeks real alternatives in Milan. Joan Laporta wants to strengthen the attack and, therefore, has set the goal of signing the new Antony, who would arrive at Barça transferred and not on loan like Marcus Rashford. Barça closes the Marcus Rashford chapter and opens the folder of a new possible signing: goodbye to Inter, the new Antony would sign for Barça in this transfer market.

Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has already closed the page and rules out the signing of Marcus Rashford, who will play on loan at another major European club. Marcus Rashford had agreed to his signing for Barça and was very excited about that possible duo with Lamine Yamal, but Barça couldn't guarantee him minutes. With all this, Marcus Rashford chose to forget about the club and, consequently, Barça has had to recover by closing the signing of the new Antony who also wants Inter.

Flick opts for the new Antony, Barça signs him to forget about Marcus Rashford

Although Flick's Barça has many other priorities, Joan Laporta wants to bring back excitement to the club and knows that, for this, it will be vital to go to the winter transfer market. Time is running out, but it seems Barça has already closed a verbal pre-agreement with the new Antony, who also has a tempting offer from Inter in Serie A. Barça dreams of having a left winger with the talent and charisma of Antony again and, for this reason, Laporta has wanted to close a huge signing for now.

Surpassing the level of Antony or Marcus Rashford will be complicated, but Joan Laporta wants to forget about the Englishman from United and, to move on, it will be essential to sign decisive talent. Barça hoped to count on Marcus Rashford, but as we already reported in "e-Notícies", the English left winger doesn't convince Hansi Flick.

Barça, for sporting reasons, says goodbye to Marcus Rashford and is already working on signing a future world star, who very much resembles the Brazilian Antony. Barça seeks alternatives in the transfer market, as Rashford is out of the race and, one of these, is Ademola Lookman, a 26-year-old Nigerian footballer from Atalanta. Lookman, who excelled against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final, had been on Joan Laporta's agenda for months and Barça wants to secure him: goodbye Marcus Rashford.