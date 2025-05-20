Víctor Valdés is, for many, the best goalkeeper in Barça's history and now Joan Laporta could sign his successor. With Ter Stegen's future more open than ever, Barça confirms that it has signed the new Víctor Valdés: 8 million and goodbye to PSG to play with Flick.

Víctor Valdés, former goalkeeper of Barça, is one of the most important goalkeepers in the ancient and modern history of the culer club. After Víctor Valdés's departure, several goalkeepers have tried to be at the level of the Spaniard, but the truth is that only Marc-André ter Stegen has been able to. Now, the German goalkeeper is already in the final stretch of his sports career and, therefore, Barça is looking for a new starting goalkeeper: goodbye to Chelsea, the new Víctor Valdés arrives.

As we already explained in “e-Notícies”, Barça has doubts with Ter Stegen, doesn't count on Iñaki Peña, and the renewal of the Polish Wojciech Szczęsny remains in the air. That said, Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick are clear that it's time to sign the new Víctor Valdés. Goodbye PSG: 8 million euros and starter in Flick's Barça, confirmed.

8M€ and he bids farewell to PSG to play in Barça: Flick has the new Víctor Valdés

Barça is interested in signing the new Víctor Valdés, a goalkeeper who is well-remembered at the culer club due to his great potential between the posts. However, it faces competition from PSG, which has also made offers for the goalkeeper in question.

Barça trusts its project and the possibility of attracting the new Víctor Valdés, who should reject Luis Enrique's PSG to finalize his signing for Barça. Ter Stegen, meanwhile, knows that Barça is looking for his replacement, something that could make him accept one of the several offers he has received from Arabia, although it seems unlikely.

Flick gets serious and addresses Barça's goalkeeping problem: the new Víctor Valdés needs to arrive

Barça's technical secretariat has already set its sights on the new Víctor Valdés, who would come to Barça accepting a lower offer than that of Luis Enrique's PSG. Everything is open, but Barça has set cruise speed with the goal of signing the new Víctor Valdés, who would join Flick's squad to fight for the starting position.

Ter Stegen doesn't want competition, but Hansi Flick is not willing to give in and wants the German to compete to be indisputable. Barça is clearer than ever: it wants the new Víctor Valdés, who is worth 8 million euros.

The new Víctor Valdés is none other than Lucas Chevalier, a 23-year-old goalkeeper with experience in the Champions League. Chevalier is very reminiscent of Valdés and, according to “e-Notícies”, has received a very enticing offer from PSG, which is being studied by his agents and representatives. Barça wants to prevent him from slipping away and, consequently, Flick and Joan Laporta intend for him to become the first team's goalkeeper during the next season: signing on the way.