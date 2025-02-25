Barça Draws and Flick Admits His Mistake, Tells Deco: 'let Him Go to Bayern'

Deco has been closely following from the stands of Montjuïc the great match that Barça and Atlético de Madrid have delivered tonight. Both teams have entered the field without hesitation, showing their eagerness to keep advancing in the cup competition. The final is just one step away and it was evident today, as it truly was a very attractive spectacle for football lovers.

In the first half, Deco surely got quite a scare when, just as the match started, Julián Álvarez put Atleti ahead. And shortly after, Griezmann established a two-goal lead that seemed insurmountable. However, with courage and quality, Barça managed to turn the game around before halftime: Pau Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez, and Pedri were the scorers.

| Europa Press

The second half was madness that ended with an exciting 4-4 final. Now, beyond the sporting aspect, the main protagonist was Deco. After what was seen tonight, Deco is very clear about what he must do regarding Bayern's interest in a star that Flick likes a lot.

Deco Respects the Decision, Let Him Go to Bayern

Despite Barça's draw, the great performance that Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez are showing this season is amazing. The '2', at just 18 years old, has become the leader of the culé defense and clearly indisputable. Meanwhile, the '5' has also stepped up and taken the starting position from Ronald Araújo.

Today, both have scored and have been key for Barça to visit the Metropolitano in the return match with confidence. Pau Cubarsí is destined to mark an era and Íñigo is in the best moment of his career. So Deco already knows what he must do with Jonathan Tah, with whom he already has a total agreement for his arrival at FC Barcelona this summer.

| @jonathantah_

Jonathan Tah Is Not Necessary, Deco Halts His Signing

Seeing the level shown by Pau Cubarsí and Íñigo Martínez, Jonathan Tah can go to Bayern. The German giant was also after Tah's services but had given up due to Deco's interest. Now, however, everything could change.

Jonathan Tah was a direct request from Flick, who considered that the squad needed reinforcements in the defensive area. A request that, after recent events, is canceled. With Pau Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez, and Eric García as a substitute (not counting Araújo, with whom anything can happen) Barça's defense is well covered.