Official, Andrés Iniesta Returns to Barça in Grand Style: 'It Will Be the Day...'

The former footballer from La Mancha, Andrés Iniesta, has been retired for a few months and, therefore, away from the playing fields, but Barça has already confirmed that he will return to the culer discipline. Joan Laporta, president of Barça, has surprised everyone by announcing Andrés Iniesta's return to the Catalan entity, although it will only be temporary. The return of Andrés Iniesta to Barça will be celebrated in style: the former footballer, already retired, will once again don the shorts in a legendary Clásico to be played in Mexico.

After the match between the Barça Legends and the Real Madrid legends that took place in Tokyo last December, Barça will play another match. It will be on April 13, 2025, in Mexico and, more specifically, it will be held at the Nemesio Díez Stadium in Toluca, located in Toluca de Lerdo. Several Barça legends will return for this match, but the standout name is Andrés Iniesta, who has only been inactive for a few months after hanging up his cleats in an official ceremony.

[IMAGE]{135199}[/IMAGE]

The former player, who is studying to become a football coach, will participate in the Barça Legends match against Real Madrid Leyendas. This event will take place on April 13 in Mexico and is generating great excitement among participants and fans.

Official, Andrés Iniesta Returns to Barça in Style: 'It Will Be the Day...'

Besides donning the shorts to play with the Barça Legends, Andrés Iniesta has already made it clear that he is preparing to become a coach. The former footballer dreams of coaching Barça one day, something that the culer club doesn't rule out at all.

Besides Andrés Iniesta, the big news for this new Legends Clásico will be the Dutch midfielder Phillip Cocu, who will play his first match as a culer legend. Andrés Iniesta will be one of the big names, but in the Legends Clásico, Carles Puyol, Rivaldo, Rafa Márquez, and Javier Saviola will also participate, among other names.

Who will not play in this match is Xavi Hernández: the Egarense was indeed in the Tokyo match, but he will not be in this Mexico match due to scheduling conflicts. Meanwhile, for Real Madrid, the white club has confirmed the presence of Marcelo, Guti, Iker Casillas, and Figo. The match will be held at the Nemesio Díez Stadium in Toluca, with a capacity for 30,000 spectators.