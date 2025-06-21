Regretful, Florentino Pérez knows he doesn't have the level and calls PSG: 'For 50 thousand...'

The president of Real Madrid didn't want to miss his team's participation in the Club World Cup taking place this June. The Madrid president has traveled with the team to the US and works tirelessly day and night to reverse the situation experienced during the last stage under Carlo Ancelotti. To achieve this, he hasn't spared any resources and has signed several very high-level transfers.

Xabi Alonso will be the star coach, the cornerstone of the new project around which an ambitious era is planned to bring Madrid back to the top. The signings of Huijsen, Mastantuono, or Alexander Trent suggest as much. However, Florentino Pérez still has a lot of work ahead, and the next goal is to sign a top-level midfielder to lead the team's play.

At the same time, he also has to force the departures of players Xabi Alonso doesn't count on and who are expendable. After the first match of the Club World Cup, the Madrid president has already made an important decision. However, to achieve his goal, he'll need the collaboration of Luis Enrique's team, PSG.

PSG was interested in Raúl Asencio

Real Madrid finalized the contract renewal of their homegrown center-back, Raúl Asencio, until 2031 with a one billion clause. Real Madrid shows with this renewal total trust in the Madrid center-back, for whom PSG made a great offer a few months ago. At the time, Florentino Pérez even rejected an offer from the Parisian club of €50 million.

Now, after seeing his performance against Al Hilal in his first match of the tournament, he'd be wishing the French would make the offer again. It's unlikely to happen again considering the renewal of the Madrid center-back and the anger of the Parisians who saw Asencio reject their offer. The Canary Islands center-back has always prioritized staying at the Bernabéu and succeeding in the white jersey.

Raúl Asencio until 2031

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the agreement that ties the Canary Islands defender to the Madrid club for six more seasons. Asencio, 22 years old, had seen his contract automatically extended in March until 2029 with the promise of a significant review in the summer. His €50M clause was very tempting, but with the new contract, it has become anecdotal.

For months, there had been speculation about PSG's interest and other Premier League teams like Chelsea. Asencio has become a regular under the previous coach Carlo Ancelotti, almost by accident, due to the numerous absences in defense. This way, Raúl Asencio has made an unexpected leap in his career at a time when Ancelotti gave few opportunities to the youth academy.