Goodbye to Ronald Araújo, new partner for Pau Cubarsí: Deco seals an unexpected signing

Since Hansi Flick's arrival, Barça's defensive line has been performing at a high level thanks to the implementation of his risky offside tactic. The German coach has found the key, and the members of the Barcelona backline have interpreted it perfectly. Flick has managed to build a top-class defense with limited resources.

Among the members of the culé defensive line, one name stands out: academy product Pau Cubarsí, who at 18 years old has completed a simply spectacular season. Despite his young age, Cubarsí has shown that he is ready to lead Barça's defensive line. Ronald Araújo should have been by his side, but an injury during the last Copa América, held in the summer, left him out of the competition until December.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona_es

The Uruguayan center-back, considered by many as one of the best in his position as a number 4, was sidelined for more than 4 months. The veteran Basque center-back Iñigo Martínez took full advantage of this situation, forming a high-level partnership with the young Cubarsí. Ronald Araújo did not tolerate his new role upon returning from injury and was close to leaving during the winter transfer window.

Deco stopped Ronald Araújo's departure

Araújo's move to Juventus last January did not materialize; Deco spoke with the Uruguayan center-back and convinced him to renew his contract. This way, and against all odds, Araújo renewed with Barça until 2031, and his new release clause was set at €65M. This is a clear invitation for the best teams on the continent to bid for his signing starting July 1.

Some consider Ronald Araújo's renewal to be strategic and believe it could bring significant income to the club. In this scenario, Deco has covered his back by looking for an alternative in case Araújo ends up leaving in the summer. Barça's sporting director has a hidden option: Kevin Lomónaco, 23 years old, who plays for Independiente.

Barça behind Kevin Lomónaco

Independiente's center-back, Kevin Lomónaco, 23 years old, is on Barça's radar and has already debuted with the Albiceleste. His market value is €12M, although his release clause is set at €20M, but Barça could sign him for a lower price without paying the clause. Independiente owns 75% of his rights, while Brazilian club Bragantino owns the remaining 25%.

Barça's coaching staff believe that Lomónaco could be the ideal replacement for Araújo and become the natural substitute for Iñigo Martínez. The Argentine center-back stands out for his speed, ball-playing ability, and capacity to join the attack and recover his position. This profile would fit perfectly into the German coach's playing system at Barça.