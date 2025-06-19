Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid forward, has been admitted to a Miami hospital due to an acute case of gastroenteritis. The French forward, who was in Miami with the rest of the white squad competing in the Club World Cup, is doubtful for the remainder of the official tournament. Real Madrid, concerned about the situation and Kylian Mbappé's physical condition, has made a last-minute decision: they will go to the transfer market to frustrate Barça.

Real Madrid haven't started the FIFA Club World Cup, which is being held in the US, on the right foot. The team led by Xabi Alonso drew (1-1) against Al-Hilal in a match marked by the heat and lack of rhythm. The most notable absence was Kylian Mbappé, who is going through a bout of gastroenteritis and was admitted to a Miami hospital this Thursday.

Real Madrid's idea is clear: they hope to have Kylian Mbappé available, but meanwhile they're going to fight to steal a signing from Barça. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé is out of danger, but the white club has announced that he has been transferred to a hospital so the player's monitoring can be more thorough. Barça already knows Mbappé's medical report and admits that Real Madrid are intimidating: "They want to go all out for our star signing".

Official, Real Madrid forced to sign Kylian Mbappé's replacement: "Goodbye Barça"

Real Madrid already know they won't be able to count on Kylian Mbappé, who is admitted to a Miami hospital, where the white club is staying during the Club World Cup. Far from backing down, Real Madrid are looking to finalize a new signing to replace Kylian Mbappé, at least in the short term. This signing was already on track for Barça, but now it could fall through because of Real Madrid.

According to "e-Notícies", Real Madrid have renewed their interest in the situation of Spaniard Nico Williams, who has a sealed agreement with Barça under Hansi Flick. Real Madrid want to have Nico Williams, which is why they'll bid for the Athletic Club star until Barça have paid his release clause. Real Madrid know that Nico Williams has an agreement with Barça, but they'll try to give him Kylian Mbappé's responsibilities to convince him: Athletic Club prefer him to be white.