Regretful, Deco Backtracks, Wants Him Far from Barça: 'Joan Laporta Will Be Left Without...'

The sports management led by Deco works tirelessly on their goal of strengthening the squad for the next season. Deco and Joan Laporta have a very good relationship and usually work as a team in squad planning. It was precisely Joan Laporta who ended up signing the Portuguese Deco in August 2023 for the position of the club's sporting director.

They usually agree on the decisions to be made, but in this case, the differences of opinion are significant, to say the least. Both are aware of the need to strengthen the team's offensive area, considering that if any member of the trident gets injured, there is no substitute. Both Raphinha and Lamine Yamal or Lewandowski are untouchable for Flick, and only Ferrán Torres is the alternative if any of the former get injured.

However, Ferrán, although his performance this season is satisfactory, is far from the level of the three starters. Laporta and Deco agree on the position to strengthen, but differences arise when it comes to the player to sign. We are talking about Neymar; President Laporta would be delighted to have the Brazilian back, but Deco categorically opposes his return.

Deco Definitely Closes the Door on Neymar

Although President Laporta has stated on several occasions that he would be delighted to have the Carioca winger back, this is not going to happen. Laporta would have spoken with Neymar and would have demanded, for his return, that he not get injured, play at a good level and regularly, and be able to score at least 15 goals. Evidently, the Brazilian can't promise any of the imposed conditions considering that he is still recovering from an injury.

Meanwhile, Deco already spoke in the summer about a possible return of the Brazilian and was adamant in closing the door on him. Deco stated: "Neymar was a phenomenon who passed through here, did what he did, won what he won." Deco believes that it is no longer the time to think about the Brazilian's return to Barça; history hardly repeats itself.

Neymar's Current Situation

The Brazilian player suffered a serious injury to one of his knees in October 2023 and was out of competition for a long period of time. After his disappointing stint at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, 33-year-old Neymar decided to return to Brazil and sign for Santos, the club where he was born footballistically. Since his return to Brazil, he has played in all the matches held by Santos and assures that he feels better physically every time.

Neymar has been reborn at Santos and has once again received a call from the Canarinha national team to play in two World Cup qualifying matches. The Brazilian coach stated in a press conference that no one can do without a player like Neymar, even in his recovery period. The forward hasn't played a match with his national team since October 2023 when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match.