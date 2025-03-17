Regretting Following Deco's Advice, He Asks to Leave Barça: 'His New Team Will Be...'

Deco has one of the club's most complex roles and it's not easy to keep everyone happy. The Portuguese always looks out for the good of the squad and tries to meet Hansi Flick's wishes, who has the final say. With this intention, Deco always tries to do what's best for Barça's interests.

In this regard, Deco has activated the renewal of key players in the Barça locker room, such as Pedri or Gavi. However, one of those who excited the fans of the City of Barcelona the most is very close to the exit door.

| FCB

Hansi Flick's Barça Situation

Hansi Flick has made Barça take a step forward and the level of all his players is above average. Yesterday, against Atlético de Madrid, the Catalans showed that they have more than enough squad to fight for all the titles. The coach is hitting the right notes and everything he does is for the good of the squad and his tactics.

We are facing a new Barça, well-structured and with very clear ideas; something we haven't seen for years. The coach is in tune with the management, especially with Deco, who is in charge of signings and renewals. Unfortunately, there has been a disagreement between both parties and one of the defenders is not happy with his role.

We are talking about Ronald Araújo, who has been one of the most criticized during this last year. Since the mistake against PSG, the atmosphere has become a bit tense, something that has been fixed with the renewal. Unfortunately, it seems that the center-back and Deco don't speak the same language and now he might leave in search of what was promised.

| Europa Press

Possible Departure of Ronald Araújo

Ronald Araújo is very loved by everyone at Barça, but he is clearly behind Pau Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez, and Eric García. The Uruguayan, who returned from an injury a few weeks ago, is clearly a substitute in Flick's scheme. When he renewed, Deco assured him that he would end up being a protagonist, but the reality is that it seems complicated.

With Juventus, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and Liverpool after him, Ronald Araújo could leave. During the first 10 days of the summer market, his clause will be 65M, a ridiculous amount for any big team. With Liverpool being his possible destination, Van Dijk's departure will determine whether he leaves or stays at Barça.