No One Imagines What Ansu Fati Does Behind Closed Doors: 'He's My Friend and He's...'

Ansu Fati has been one of the great prodigies of Spanish soccer in recent years. Let's remember that he debuted with Barça at just 16 years old, showing great quality and judgment in all his actions. Within months, his name was on everyone's lips due to his overwhelming talent, lethal dribbles, and ability to score goals.

However, the story of Ansu Fati hasn't been as successful as it promised to be. Despite his promising start, injuries began to hinder his career. These problems caused his status as a young promise to be overshadowed, and little by little, his presence on the field has been diminishing.

Ansu Fati Is No Longer What He Was

Today, Ansu Fati is still part of FC Barcelona, but his situation has changed drastically. In preseason, after speaking with Hansi Flick, he decided to stay at the club and continue fighting for his place in the first team. Flick had promised him that he would have opportunities to prove his worth, but the reality has been very different.

Despite the young striker's efforts, injuries continue to weigh on him, and his lack of confidence seems to be a determining factor. Since the start of the season, Ansu Fati has played an increasingly marginal role in Hansi Flick's rotation. In fact, he hasn't played a single minute of game time for several months, which has caused concern and frustration in his environment.

The general opinion around Ansu Fati is that he isn't working with the intensity expected of a player of his quality. In fact, Hansi Flick hinted a few weeks ago that he needed to be more professional. However, a recent statement from a heavyweight in the Barça locker room has shed some light on the real situation of the '10'.

They Tell the Truth About Ansu Fati

Alejandro Balde, Barça's full-back and one of Ansu Fati's best friends in the locker room, has offered a different perspective. In a juicy interview, Balde has shown his full support for his teammate and made it clear that Ansu is still a player with a lot of enthusiasm to get minutes again.

"Ansu is one of my best friends, and I spend a lot of time with him off the field. I see him well, he's eager to get minutes again, to have an opportunity. He's working very well, and he deserves it," he commented, making it clear that the perception that Ansu Fati isn't working properly is incorrect.

These words about Ansu Fati are a testament to the solidarity that exists in the Barça locker room, where many believe that the '10' deserves a chance to showcase his talent. Although his situation remains complicated, the support of his closest teammates, like Balde, could be key to his future at the club. Now, it will depend on Hansi Flick to give him that opportunity he so eagerly desires and that his friend and teammate so strongly supports.