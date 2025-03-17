Confirmed, Robert Lewandowski's Actual Salary in 2026 Revealed: There's a Surprise

Robert Lewandowski continues to deliver TOP performance. Although lately, his physical limitations are becoming apparent, and it seems that age is catching up with him, he shows up when needed. The Polish player, far from his best level, remains in the race for the top scorer of the season and continues to be vital for the aspirations of the team led by Hansi Flick.

Barça is going through a great moment, and a large part of the credit goes to Robert Lewandowski. Although criticized on several occasions, yesterday the '9' started the comeback against Atleti with a goal that only the chosen ones can score. In fact, his 35 goals demonstrate that he remains at the highest level and can be the reference '9' for FC Barcelona for another year.

| Europa Press

Robert Lewandowski Renews and His Salary Is Leaked

Robert Lewandowski is leading Barça in the offensive aspect. In 40 matches, the striker has accumulated 35 goals and 3 assists; numbers matched by very few. That's why the Barça board will extend his contract, at least, until 2026.

Let's remember that, currently, Robert Lewandowski is the highest-paid footballer in the Barça squad. He earns 32 million per season, which represents a significant economic effort for FC Barcelona's finances. In such a scenario, he has already accepted that he will have to lower his financial demands to continue.

Thus, by signing the renewal until 2026, Robert Lewandowski will receive 26 million euros gross, which is 6 less than he currently earns. It is evident that his salary remains high, but his spectacular figures support the decision of Deco and Joan Laporta. The fans, meanwhile, celebrate his continuity, understanding that there is no one better than Lewandowski to join Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Robert Lewandowski's New Contract

According to SPORT, Barça will make Robert Lewandowski's new contract official after the international break. The Polish player had stipulated that he would be automatically renewed if he played 45 minutes in 55% of the season's matches. This reason compels Deco and Laporta to present him with a new contract, although adjusting his salary.

The people from the City of Barcelona continue to trust the Polish player despite searching for his ideal replacement. Therefore, we can affirm that Robert Lewandowski will remain at Barça, at least, for another year. It is a matter of days before we see the announcement of the new bond of the '9' of the Catalan team.