Joao Félix Calls Barça to Warn About Ferran Torres: 'I've Been Told That...'

Once again, Joao Félix has disappointed with his play in a new team, this time at AC Milan where he hasn't managed to find his place. The Italian team had high hopes for the Portuguese forward, but it all ended in an illusion. His beginnings were promising, scoring a goal in his debut against Roma in a Cup match.

Two months after this match, Joao Félix hasn't scored again, and his performances haven't allowed him to establish himself with the Rossoneri. His adventure with the Milan team, on loan, seems to be coming to an end, and his return to Chelsea is near. The Italian club doesn't count on the Portuguese for the next season.

His adventure in Italy is very reminiscent of his time at Barça, where he arrived on loan from Atlético de Madrid, creating excitement among the fans at first. Over time, the Portuguese's figure faded, passing with more sorrow than glory. He showed certain flashes of his quality but never managed to achieve a consistency that convinced the coaches.

Ferran Torres the Alternative to Joao Félix

Hansi Flick was very clear that he didn't count on Joao Félix, his performances didn't convince, and at the end of his loan, he returned to the Metropolitano. Ferran Torres became the player who replaced Joao Félix in his role as a game-changer, and Flick's bet has been a complete success. The Valencian forward is having a magnificent season and has already scored 16 goals.

Barça is very satisfied with Ferran Torres's performance and would be willing to renew the Valencian. However, after discovering the latest news about Joao Félix, everything could change. Ferran's great performance hasn't gone unnoticed, and there are European teams following his movements.

Joao Félix Warns Barça

AC Milan has informed the Portuguese forward, on loan from Chelsea, that they don't count on him and rule out extending the loan. However, AC Milan will need a player with similar characteristics and has set its sights on Ferran Torres. The versatile Barça forward is of interest at San Siro, and Milan already attempted to sign him last January via loan.

Hansi Flick is very satisfied with the forward, who has become a reliable striker when needed. Ferran Torres has perfectly assumed his role and has become an alternative to the trident. Barça's intention is to renew him, but everything will depend on the offer the Milanese can make for Ferran.