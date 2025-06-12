Barça under Joan Laporta keeps working on preparing the summer transfer market, although sources from the culer club acknowledge that it will be difficult to close high-profile signings. For instance, Barça desired the return of Thiago Alcántara, who was Hansi Flick's assistant coach during the season, but that didn't happen and will have to wait. Thiago Alcántara wasn't considering returning to Barça this season, but the former Barça footballer, among other clubs, could return this summer with a top signing.

Thiago Alcántara dreams of being a head coach someday and knows that learning from Flick is one of the best ways to achieve it. In addition, Thiago Alcántara wants to return to Barça in grand style: he has convinced a star whose market value has dropped significantly, Barça's new signing is official. Thiago Alcántara wants to help Flick and knows that the best way to do so is by signing one of the biggest stars in the Premier League: he will arrive in the summer, only €45M ($45M).

Barça contacted Thiago Alcántara to learn about his situation and Joan Laporta already knows that the former culer footballer is considering returning to Flick's staff. "Thiago Alcántara wants to come back and wants to bring a signing," explained sources from Barça, who know that the former Spanish footballer plans to arrive in the summer of 2025. What few people know is that Thiago Alcántara will return to Barça to work with Flick and will do so with a top signing: from €120M ($120M) to €45M ($45M), he comes for Thiago.

He receives Thiago Alcántara's call and accepts to sign for Barça, from €120M ($120M) to only €45M ($45M)

Barça already confirms that former footballer Thiago Alcántara will return to Barça and will do so with a high-profile signing from the English Premier League. Thiago Alcántara retired last summer and, immediately after, joined Hansi Flick's technical staff, a coach with whom he keeps an excellent relationship.

Thiago Alcántara played a key role at Barça during the preseason: he helped Flick integrate and was a great mentor for many of the Masia's young players. Now Barça wants to bring back and re-sign Thiago Alcántara and the former Spanish footballer has already confirmed that he will join the Catalan club in the coming days.

Thiago Alcántara returns to Barça and does so with a huge signing: "almost gifted..."

Barça confirms that they're working on the return of a Thiago Alcántara who had to sign a very short contract due to tax residency reasons in the United Kingdom. Now both parties are willing to reach an understanding, but Thiago Alcántara wants Barça under Joan Laporta to wait a few more days before he signs his new contract as assistant coach. Barça is willing to go along and, according to 'e-Notícies', the agreement between the club and Alcántara could become official during July.

Thiago Alcántara won't arrive alone: he will come with a signing valued at €45 million ($45M). The player in question has already been convinced by Thiago Alcántara and, if nothing changes, everything will become official during this summer transfer window.

Alcántara wants to learn alongside Flick and wants their partnership to be a complete success, which is why he's secretly working on the signing of Enzo Fernández. The Chelsea midfielder could leave the London club for about €45M ($45M) as long as Barça includes at least one player in the deal: Thiago Alcántara would finalize the signing.