Leo Messi sends a message about his future and sparks controversy: 'I'm sure...'

Leo Messi, Argentine forward for Inter Miami, is trending worldwide due to some very harsh images alongside James Rodríguez, the Colombian who faced the Rosario native. James stated that Argentina "had external help to win Copa América final", something that greatly upset Messi, who reproached him for it on several occasions. In addition to making headlines for this "clash," Leo Messi has also become a trending topic again due to some very forceful statements: He is clear about his future and doesn't hesitate to spark controversy.

Leo Messi wanted to return to Barça after finishing his time at PSG, but FC Barcelona under Laporta failed to secure the arrival of the greatest player of all time. Leo Messi's disappointment was enormous, especially because the Argentine star longed to end his career at Barça, something that could still happen. In fact, Messi is clear that he is in the final stretch of his career, which has led him to send a clear message in recent hours.

| Europa Press

Leo Messi's contract with Inter Miami ends in 6 months, right at the end of 2025. According to several sources close to the Argentine player, current world champion with Argentina, Messi's next destination would be Newell's, his first soccer club. Nothing is confirmed, but Leo Messi has issued a serious warning and concern is growing: His future is being defined and the greatest player in history is fading.

Leo Messi sends a message about his future and sparks controversy: "I'm clear..."

Joan Laporta continues to state, in "petit comité", that FC Barcelona's idea is for Leo Messi to have a farewell worthy of his legend at Barça. It doesn't seem like it will be as a player, but if Barça wants to sign him again, they have to take into account the latest words from a Messi who is nearing the end. He still has the 2026 World Cup ahead, but everything seems to indicate that it will be Leo Messi's last major event, who will turn 38 in 12 days.

Meanwhile, Leo Messi also dreams of being able to say goodbye to Barça, especially to the culers who have watched him grow since he debuted in November 2003. Leo Messi has already issued a clear warning in recent hours. "I'm aware these are my last matches and I'm enjoying them to the fullest", said the Argentine, who, inevitably, is already thinking about a possible retirement after the World Cup.

Leo Messi is clear that he is facing his last months of competition, which is why he wants to take the opportunity to "say goodbye" in the best possible way.