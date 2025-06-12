Barça was eager to sign Luis Díaz, but the Colombian ultimately won't become a culer footballer during this summer transfer window. Deco is won over with the Colombian forward, who recently scored a stunning goal for the Colombia National Team, but Barça has opted for another similar and much more affordable option. In fact, FC Barcelona has finalized and made official the signing of the new Luis Díaz, who will join the culer club as a new option for Hansi Flick.

Luis Díaz was rumored to strengthen Barça, but the Colombian winger, now at Liverpool, won't be the one chosen to reinforce the left wing of the first team led by Hansi Flick. Barça, however, will indeed finalize a new signing and, in fact, has already done so: he will join Flick's team on a free transfer and is much better than Luis Díaz. After saying "no" to Nico Williams, Barça, within their means, has stepped up to strengthen the wings and has succeeded: for free and better than Luis Díaz.

| Europa Press

Luis Díaz was one of the first options for Barça, but his arrival has been ruled out mainly for financial reasons. Barça doesn't know if they'll have enough "fair play" and, therefore, spending 80 million euros on a forward like Luis Díaz seems unlikely, at least for now. Besides this reason, Barça believes they don't need a starting winger, since Raphinha will be the undisputed starter: "It's better to bet on a more secondary and affordable figure," culer sources explain.

Barça makes official the signing of the new Luis Díaz, free winger for Hansi Flick

Luis Díaz was rumored to sign for Barça, but it all remained a simple rumor that "e-Notícies" can now deny. Luis Díaz was indeed willing to come to Barça, but the culer club doesn't see themselves capable of taking him from Liverpool, at least in the short term. Luis Díaz is a great talent, but Barça has opted for another left-footed winger who will join Barça for free during the 2025 summer transfer window.

Barça, due to their financial situation, is practically forced to sign free talent and Joan Laporta knows it: the new Luis Díaz is coming to be important under Flick. Luis Díaz will stay at Liverpool and, according to his entourage, he would only consider leaving the English club if a new offer comes from FC Barcelona, the club he supports. Barça won't secure the services of Luis Díaz, but they have finalized the signing of a winger who will join the culer club for free to satisfy Flick.

The signing isn't Luis Díaz: new forward for Hansi Flick, joins Barça for free

Barça won't go after Luis Díaz, but they do acknowledge that it will be important and essential to go to the transfer market to look for reinforcements for the culer first team's attack. Flick has stepped up to speed up the arrival of a world-class winger who will join Barça for free and will make people forget about Luis Díaz. Barça doesn't want to waste time and wants to explore the transfer market beyond the figure of a Luis Díaz who could even renew with Liverpool.

Barça is moving on from Luis Díaz, mainly for financial reasons. Joan Laporta's solution has convinced Hansi Flick, who already knows that he'll be able to count on a new winger of the highest level: he joins for free from the English Premier League. Which footballer better than Luis Díaz will sign for Barça for free? We're talking, more specifically, about Son Heung-min, a South Korean footballer who plays as a forward for Tottenham Hotspur.

Son Heung-min's contract ends at the end of this very June and he won't renew his deal with Tottenham. The South Korean is open to several transfers, but he already knows that Barça wants to sign him so he can compete for a spot in the starting line-up alongside Raphinha.