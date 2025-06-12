Not 5 or 20, Gerard Martín already has a price to leave Barça: the rumors are true

The season of Gerard Martín has been a story of overcoming adversity. During the preseason, everything seemed to indicate that Álex Valle would be the natural backup for Alejandro Balde. However, against all odds, Hansi Flick chose Gerard and decided to keep him on the squad.

At first, he struggled to integrate into the team's rotation. However, as time went by, the young full-back managed to adapt to Barça's demands and has performed admirably. Although he doesn't reach Balde's brilliance, Gerard Martín fulfills his role perfectly, which has earned him Flick's trust ahead of others.

| E-Noticies, @gerardmaartin

Gerard Martín's renewal doesn't affect his uncertain future

Even though Gerard Martín didn't start as a regular, his performance on the field has been enough to convince Hansi Flick. In fact, a few months ago, the German coach decided to speak with Deco to secure Gerard's renewal. In the end, the academy product signed a contract that ties him to Barça until 2028.

However, despite the renewal, Gerard Martín's future at the club seems to be in doubt. The rumors about his departure haven't stopped, and it appears the academy product already has a set price. According to sources close to the situation, Barça has valued the player at €12 million (12 million euros), an amount the club will request for his transfer.

Bournemouth inquire about Gerard Martín

The portal Transfermarkt has set Gerard Martín's market value at €12 million (12 million euros), and that will be the amount Barça will ask interested clubs. Not a euro more, not a euro less. This valuation reflects the player's development, but it also makes clear that, despite his renewal, his future outside the club is a possibility.

Barça seems willing to listen to offers for Gerard Martín, especially if they meet the amount the club has set. It will be interesting to see how this matter develops in the coming months, as the transfer market is always full of surprises. In fact, Iraola's Bournemouth has been the first team to show interest in acquiring his services.

Gerard Martín's future depends on the offers Barça receives. Despite his recent renewal, the club doesn't seem willing to keep him if a proposal arrives that meets their financial expectations. €12 million (12 million euros) is his release price.