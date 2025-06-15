Madrid's offer for Budimir revealed: €3M and a surprise gift

Real Madrid is looking in the market for a veteran goal scorer for the bench, a static number 9, a finisher who dominates aerial play. Xabi Alonso has requested the signing of a striker who differs from the profile of Mbappé or Vinícius, floating forwards or different from Endrick. Los Blancos haven't forgotten Joselu's role, who scored 18 goals coming off the bench and whose presence has been missed this season.

The club aims to strengthen with a striker of a similar profile and would be focusing their interest on Ante Budimir. The Croatian forward from Osasuna, 33 years old, still has one year left on his contract, being Osasuna's most expensive signing after they paid 8 million euros to Mallorca in 2021. His release clause is the same amount the red club paid for the international forward.

The Croatian's strong campaign, having scored 24 goals in 42 matches, hasn't gone unnoticed by several clubs. Besides Real Madrid, there are other teams like Betis, Real Sociedad, Juventus, or Roma that have explored his signing. The forward is taking things calmly, knowing he has had a great season and has attracted the interest of several domestic and foreign clubs.

Madrid's offer for Budimir

The club led by Florentino Pérez would be willing to sign Budimir by spending as little as possible; the proposal is 3 million euros and the loan of a promising young player. Real want the veteran Croatian forward and would be willing to loan out a youth player like Jacobo Ramón or Loren Aguado. Osasuna don't want to sell but are aware that his price is low and his performance is high, despite his age.

Budimir would be delighted to wear the white jersey; at his age, he won't have more opportunities like the one currently before him. He isn't looking to be a starter and would accept a role like Joselu's from a couple of seasons ago. We'll see what stance the red club decides to take, as they see Budimir as their goal-scoring reference.

Budimir on the rumors linking him to Chamartín

The red forward has spoken from Croatia about the rumors placing him at Bernabéu next season. Budimir has stated that he has the utmost respect for his current club and made it clear that he feels very happy at El Sadar. The forward is focused on the national team and leaves the matter of a possible transfer to the Navarrese club.

His season has been perfect, 21 goals in La Liga with Osasuna, the third-highest scorer in the championship, only behind Mbappé and Lewandowski. Budimir has also scored in both matches Croatia has recently played for World Cup qualification. For Budimir, this is a very special season, having reached his highest level.