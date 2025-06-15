Neither Barça nor Galatasaray, Ter Stegen receives a historic offer in the Premier League

The future of German goalkeeper Marc Ter Stegen seems to be increasingly distant from Barça, as the club's intention is to give the starting position to Joan García. The signing of the goalkeeper from Sallent will be made official in the coming days, which will result in Ter Stegen not getting any playing time. Consequently, the solution for the German keeper lies in a mutually agreed departure with the club.

After more than a decade defending the Barça goal, it appears that his days at Camp Nou have come to an end. Ter Stegen didn't expect it, but events have unfolded quickly. Hansi Flick has requested the signing of Joan García and has also insisted that Szczesny be the backup goalkeeper.

Given the complicated situation of the German keeper, several offers interested in acquiring his services have started to emerge. Manchester United is one of them; the Red Devils are in the midst of a rebuilding process after several poor seasons. United are looking for alternatives in the market to fill the position of André Onana, a goalkeeper they no longer count on.

Another team also interested in signing the German international goalkeeper is the Turkish side Galatasaray. Their starting keeper, Uruguayan Fernando Muslera, has said goodbye to the club after 14 seasons. Ter Stegen is one of the targets for the Turkish club to defend their goal.

A transfer without cost

Ter Stegen's arrival at United or Galatasaray wouldn't represent a high cost for the club that ends up signing him. Barça wants to give him a letter of freedom, although Ter Stegen isn't willing to forgo the 42 million stipulated in his contract, which expires in 2028. A meeting is expected soon between the German goalkeeper and Deco, where possible solutions to the current situation will be discussed.

A possible agreement between Barça and Manchester United for Ter Stegen's signing could have other implications. This refers to the possible arrival of English winger Marcus Rashford, whom Barça is interested in if the Luis Díaz option fails. Barça wouldn't consider signing the British player outright but rather a loan with an option to buy, an alternative that could suit United.

World Cup or bench

Ter Stegen is spending his vacation amid the discomfort and uncertainty caused by his current situation. Ter Stegen, with a contract valid until 2028, has shown his willingness to continue at Barça, and the club will respect his decision. However, knowing about the signing of Joan García and the renewal of Szczesny, Ter Stegen could be relegated to the bench as the third goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen has a high salary and three more seasons at the club. Although he has offers, his departure will have to be negotiated. If he wishes to stay, he won't play, which could have professional consequences such as not going to the 2026 World Cup. The German national team coach will only call him up if he plays regularly, so Ter Stegen is risking his presence at the World Cup in the United States.