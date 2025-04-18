Real Madrid Says Enough, Will Sign Arsenal's Best: Kylian Mbappé Gives the OK

The season for Real Madrid could be very complicated, with the elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Arsenal leaving them with only two titles. In a few days, they will play the Copa final against Barça, and in the league championship, they are 4 points behind the leader. The end of a cycle at the club is more than evident, and they are already thinking about making a revolution in the squad.

The tie against Arsenal has shown the team's defensive weakness, with Arsenal winning the tie by winning both matches with an aggregate of 5-1. Without players like Carvajal or Militao, the Whites have been suffering all season, and it was evident in the tie. Their trajectory in Europe this season shows the Whites' problem, where in 14 matches played, they have conceded 22 goals and lost 6 games.

Things don't look good for the Merengue team in the League either, as they have dropped 13 points in the League since the beginning of February. The team has lost defensive security due to the wave of injuries suffered and the low performance of offensive references like Vinicius or Rodrygo. The Whites' sports management is considering a squad overhaul for the next season.

Real Madrid's Defensive Crisis

The Whites have shown throughout the season that they are not at their best. The truth is that Real Madrid has already lost more matches in the current season than in the entire last campaign. In the European competition, it is clearly reflected, as their performance has plummeted compared to the previous season when they were crowned champions.

Carlo Ancelotti's team has been characterized by basing its defensive system on high pressure, with their numbers in terms of recoveries being close to the top 10 in the Champions League. However, a defense with such high pressure carries its risks, and the Whites are among the teams with the most goals conceded. The high pressing defense should be compensated with good defensive work from the midfield and the same forward line.

When this doesn't happen, the team's seams begin to show, and that's exactly what's happening. The Whites only win 64% of their defensive duels and are also not up to par in aerial play. All of this makes the club's sports management consider changes in the team's defensive line.

Kylian Mbappé Has the Solution

The French forward of Real Madrid has the ideal candidate to reinforce the Whites' defense with maximum guarantees. Real Madrid has shown a growing interest in William Saliba, whom they consider the ideal piece to reinforce a defense very limited in resources. The French defender has a contract with Arsenal until June 2027, and his clause is close to 80 million.

The high demands of the English could significantly complicate the Whites' plans in their desire to incorporate Saliba. The problem for Real Madrid is that they don't have time if they want to return to the path of Europe's best. The initial plan was to wait for Saliba to finish his contract and not have to pay his high clause, but the urgencies could end up changing the initial plan.

At only 24 years old, William Saliba is considered one of the best center-backs worldwide. He has become a key and essential piece for Mikel Arteta's team, providing great solidity to the English defense. Mbappé is his main supporter and is clear that the signing must be made, and he would have conveyed this to the club's technical staff.