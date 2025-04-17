Official, Sinks Real Madrid in the Champions League and Meets with Barça: 'Goodbye Arsenal'

Arsenal surpassed Real Madrid (1-2) and advanced to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, but the news of the night was led by an emissary from Barça. Barça has been following one of Arsenal's great stars for a while, and consequently, the club sent a technical manager to meet with his entourage in Madrid. Barça took advantage of the visit and Arsenal's victory to advance in a new signing: sinks Real Madrid in Champions and meets with Barça to come now.

It's no secret that Barça has been studying the transfer market for weeks. Hansi Flick's team is rolling and in sixth gear, but Joan Laporta knows it needs tweaks and is therefore studying new figures. One of these plays for Arsenal and, according to 'e-Notícies', yesterday met with a Barça emissary: from Arsenal star to new Barça signing under Flick.

[IMAGE]{953403}[/IMAGE]

Arsenal has become one of the 'cocos' of the Champions, but the truth is that Barça has been following Mikel Arteta's work for a while, trained in Barcelona. In fact, Joan Laporta has been studying the signing of one of Arsenal's great figures for months, who was caught yesterday talking with his entourage and a Barça emissary. Joan Laporta's goal is clear: he wants Barça to close the arrival of Arsenal's great silent star, even though the transfer market remains closed.

Shocking News: Barça Faces an Arsenal Star, Confirmed

Arsenal surpassed Real Madrid with a wide aggregate score (1-5), but the truth is that the big news of the night was led by an emissary from FC Barcelona. Barça wants to sign a midfielder and, according to this digital outlet, is going all out for the best and most skilled player from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Barça is playing for all the titles in this final stretch of the season, but Joan Laporta is already eyeing the next summer transfer market, crucial in many ways. Barça has a great squad led by Hansi Flick, but Joan Laporta wants the team to gain weight and improve in some very specific positions. One of these positions is the defensive midfielder, and Joan Laporta wants to secure the services of a specific player: he plays for Arsenal and could arrive for free.

Official, Sinks Real Madrid in the Champions and Meets with Barça: "Goodbye Arsenal"

A star who sank Real Madrid in the Champions League faced Barça after the match at Santiago Bernabéu. Yes, as you read: Barça is going all out for that defensive pivot and took advantage of his visit to the capital to approach the player's entourage, located in London. Barça's idea is clear: move quickly to seal his signing, as the player in question is out of contract and, therefore, has multiple offers on the table.

Barça has been studying the transfer market for months and wants to raid it by closing the arrival of an Arsenal star, who would come to Barça to strengthen the midfield. Hansi Flick is delighted with Casadó and Marc Bernal, both injured, but insists on going to the market and wants to take an Arsenal legend who sank Madrid.

He was key to defeating Real Madrid and is indispensable in Mikel Arteta's schemes, but he still hasn't renewed with Arsenal, and Barça wants to take advantage of it to get him for free. Barça is going all out for Thomas Partey, Arsenal's defensive pivot whose contract ends in 2025 and who doesn't want to renew. Partey has a verbal agreement with Barça and, if nothing goes wrong, will join the club this summer transfer market: Barça will only pay a small signing bonus.